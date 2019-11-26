Musings —11.26.2019 03:14 PM—
The former managing editor of CBC News weighs in
How is that “exclusive.”
I mean, @kinsellawarren would yell that from rooftops or write songs to make it clear that’s what he thought. Confused why CBC would set him up as evil villain for saying what most of its staff said to each other in news meetings but wouldn’t report. pic.twitter.com/vJwmRNeEt8
— Steven Ladurantaye (@ladurantaye) November 26, 2019
Seriously? Is that question rhetorical? It was an effort to hurt their boy by helping his opposition so the CBC didn’t like it. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Somehow the CBC managed to take the PPC’s side and actually have some influence on the election. When it looked like Scheer had a shot, I suggested to my MP who got reelected easily(despite a last minute rally by JT which the City staff temporarily had on their website-it was taken down with extreme prejudice) that the first two things they should do was defund the CBC and cut the 600 million dollar bribe to the media. This fiasco is just one of many reasons why both of those things should still happen eventually.
Do you see why many small-c conservatives have, for many years, proposed de-funding the CBC?
Somehow the CBC is put on a pedestal, like universal healthcare, or hockey. Yet they suck taxpayer dollars year after year, while taking political stances that are entirely inappropriate.
Other media outlets in Canada and the U.S. may also have a political slant, but they all survive (or not) on their merits. If they can’t attract sufficient advertisers, they die. Would be nice for CBC to be exposed to that model for a while.
I’m with you now!