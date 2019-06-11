Feature, Musings —11.06.2019 01:03 AM—
Reposted: to shear Scheer, surely? Or not shear Scheer?
Them are the questions. What’s your view, O Smart Readers?
REASONS NOT TO
- Trudeau will engineer his own defeat and force a snap election during a leadership race
- The next guy or gal may be way worse
- The problems aren’t just Scheer-related – they’re party-related, too
- Harper, McGuinty et al. all won big after first losing
- He’s not Satan, for Pete’s sake
REASONS TO
- His fundamental problems – SoCon, can’t win in cities, etc. – will still be there
- He couldn’t beat a Liberal leader caught wearing racist blackface mid-campaign
- Le Québéc, ne l’aime pas
- He’s still going to be a guy when the Conservatives need a gal
- He isn’t Satan, but apparently Torontonians think he might be
A heavy hitter, from within the Conservative ranks, has to publicly say: Sheer has got to go. That will get the ball rollin’.
Douglas,
There’s no one in that category who will even privately call for Scheer’s head. MacKay was on target critical but still at least nominally supports Scheer. (For now?)
Potential successors are never seen with the knife in their hands. They leave that to their acolytes.
You are right.
They need a woman who might be able to march in a gay pride parade.
I’m not asking them to go sit down and eat lunch with the gays (like Jesus would have done when he was accused of eating with sinners)!
Just walk with them, affirming their humanity, respecting their right to exercise their hard fought right to choose. And explain that to the public how important respect is instead of the bullying gays experience. March against a marginalized group for pete-sake. It’s the right thing to do.
I am generally a conservative voter
I found his fudge resume and the thing about criticizing other people citizenship when he was in the same boat just a little too much to take
They are in my opinion and disqualifier
These were clear ethical lapses
Black face was just a goofy stunt that contain no malice
Andrew Scheer is all too willing to lie to people
“They need a woman who might be able to march in a gay pride parade.”
If that’s the sole issue you care about, why are you even here?
It’s amazing that no PM in Canada’s history has marched in a Pride Parade, and now the Media Party wing of the Liberal Party says it’s mandatory. I don’t recall marching in Easter or Santa Claus Parades as being mandatory.
That said, we live in a world where this wing of the Liberal Party has a lot of power, so I agree that the next leader needs to find a civilized parade and march in that – much as Ford did.
The past 2 CPC leaders have been from Ontario (Ottawa and Toronto), so maybe it’s time to pick some one from the West. Alternatively, they could chose a woman (Raitt or Rempel), but a big problem the CPC has is that most of their talent is not fluent in French.
Whatever they do, they should take the hint from the Ontario PC’s and make a decision quickly so their meeting next spring could choose the next leader. I can’t imagine Trudeau triggering another election within 6 months.
Walter,
Ambrose is the logical bilingual choice or Moore. Kenney is far too right-wing. And MacKay did not help himself.
Agreed. Personally I’ve never found MacKay to be very impressive.
Ambrose was campaigning for Trudeau in this past election. Is she still associated with the CPC?
Walter,
She is on the CUSMA advisory panel. I wouldn’t call that campaigning for the Liberals. Did I miss anything?
What are you talking about? Trudeau for sure was part of Toronto 2016 parade a year after he was elected PM. Possibly 2017 too, would have to check. But 2016 yes. And of course was part of them in various cities as leader of the Liberals before that .
I meant to say no PM before Trudeau.
Trudeau has march in every type of parade you can think of – anything to put the spotlight on him.
” I don’t recall marching in Easter or Santa Claus Parades as being mandatory.”
Or Italian Days. Or Greek days. Or Caribana. Or Diwali. Or Remembrance Day (wait, didn’t Junior skip that one?).
And should our Prime Minster march in parades just in the major cities, or in *all* of them? Would that leave any time for actually governing the country?
How about we restrict it to only official (federal) holidays?
Scheer is not a leader. He might be a good manager but he is not a leader.
If Trudeau called a snap election I think he’d get turfed. The complaint would be; Mr Harper could work with opposition parties why can’t you Mr Trudeau?
Joe,
Agreed. If Trudeau goes clearly opportunistic and against Canadians’ sense of fair play, he loses. Period.
Mr. Chretien called an election three years into a majority parliament, before the four year term was set. Opportunity presented itself in the form of the underqualified Stockwell Day.
Zero charisma, zero political smarts, political poison in our three largest metropolitan population centres, lousy on his feet when faced with tough questions. Compare that to someone like Ambrose, O’Toole, Rempel, Raitt and it’s a no-brainer. Get rid of him yesterday.
Dropping Scheer would be a scenic jaunt through Crazytown. Here’s why:
1. Most votes + most money raised + more seats = keep the guy.
2. No votes are moved at Gay Pride Parades. If he showed up, people would just throw food at him and everyone knows it.
3. Did better than Harper did his first time out. Won the popular vote in his first attempt. 2M. more votes than Harper.
4. Waaaaaay less baggage than Harper ever had.
5. No obvious successor.
6. As Warren points out you can’t switch leaders during a Minority Parliament. That road leads to soul bending mayhem as Stephane Dion and Michael Ignatieff will tell you.
7. I’m pretty sure the media has declared every Canadian PM in the past 30 years to be hopeless, dead, roadkill, finished, worthless, pasted, flat-lined, expired, extinct etc. until….. they are ahead by about 5 points in week four of the campaign.
8. If the worst you can pin on the guy is that he *sexied up his resume* by claiming to be….. GASP *an accredited insurance broker* – the man is precisely just as boring as Canadians usually like their PMs to be.
Sean,
I take your points which are excellent but is the leadership political standard still that of 2006, or have expectations moved on and accelerated? I think so.
Actually, I’d say the opposite. Voters don’t want leadership anymore. They are afraid of any big projects. They actually want leaders who are most likely to not even try to achieve anything. “Exhibit A”: PM Zoolander. Scheer can avoid trying to do anything just as well as any of ’em.
Thanks, Sean. Your points were good enough to change my mind.
A couple of years for the public to get to know him better will certainly help.
Yeah, I’m still pissed at him him for caving to the Quebec Dairy Cartel, but we’ll see how he reacts after enough of the CPC membership have let him know what a terrible decision that was. Maybe he’ll learn…maybe not…
Let’s go back over the last fifty years. There have been 9 prime ministers during that time. Let’s see how the ones not from Quebec fared:
Joe Clark – about 7 months in office
John Turner – not even that
Kim Campbell – about 4 months
And then there was that Harper guy – almost 10 years
Let’s see how the group from Quebec fared
Pierre Trudeau – about 15 years
Jean Chretien – about 10 years
Brian Mulroney – about 9 years
Paul Martin – a little over 2 years
Justin Trudeau – 4 years so far, and he is our current PM.
So, if I was advising the CPC, which I can assure you I am not, I would be pushing hard for a candidate from Quebec to lead the party. IMHO, it doesn’t matter what the party does or says, they will not win in urban Ontario. Their leader and/or his (or her) acolytes can march in every Gay pride parade going. It won’t matter, because the electorate in those ridings will have at least three other “progressive” parties to vote for before they get to the CPC. So, they need to garner support in the other province (besides Ontario) that gets to decide who governs. To me it is simple mathematics.
ER,
The problem is that the right in general and the CPC in particular take great pleasure in perpetuating Quebec-bashing, whether it’s reality-based or not. Look at pipelines: very little ammunition used against Ontario or the Atlantic provinces — and not much more against the real obstructionist, namely, BC. No, No! It’s always Quebec’s fault re: no increased pipeline capacity, no pipelines headed to tidewater.
And it’s with that mindset that the CPC continually screws itself in Central Canada. Ambrose or Moore would likely change that. Kenney or Rempel, not so much.
I would respectfully disagree with the generalization Ronald. Yes, I absolutely agree that there are people on the right and in the CPC who bash Quebec (just like there are people on the left who love to bash the West). That being said, there are lots of members of the CPC who are smart enough to realize they can’t win without Quebec. Dump the loudmouths and get on with being a serious rival to the Libs. IMHO, the road to being PM in this country runs through Quebec.
I say Andrew Scheer deserves another chance. The Liberals ran a dirty campaign and won. Next time Andrew Scheer’s citizenship won’t be an issue and he’ll make it clear that he won’t legislate on social issues.
Andrew Scheer spent too much time attacking Justin Trudeau and not enough time articulating why he wanted to be prime minister. The base loved his attacks but it didn’t attract voters in the centre. I’m sure he’s learned his lesson, and if he’s given a second chance, I really think he can win.
The CPC and the CAQ are natural ideological partners. Both parties share many of the same values; making sure the federal government stays in its lane vis-a-vis areas of provincial jurisdiction, fiscal conservatism and a belief in nationalism. The CPC has to find a way to have the two parties to cooperate. I see it as a way to victory.
ER,
Trouble is FL is just like JT, all about power and retaining it. Assuming AB & SK manage to turn off the spigot (a maybe at best), guess what will once again start burning in Legault’s heart? Autonomists are only attached to Canada because of the money. Take that away and then.
Good points. But I suspect the separation wave has crested in Quebec. I can’t imagine a scenario where the West is absolved from the requirement to fund equalization. The CPC needs an ally in Quebec.