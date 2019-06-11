Reposted: to shear Scheer, surely? Or not shear Scheer?

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Them are the questions. What’s your view, O Smart Readers?

REASONS NOT TO

Trudeau will engineer his own defeat and force a snap election during a leadership race

The next guy or gal may be way worse

The problems aren’t just Scheer-related – they’re party-related, too

Harper, McGuinty et al. all won big after first losing

He’s not Satan, for Pete’s sake

REASONS TO