Turned off, logged out
I turned off Twitter and Instagram, and logged out of Facebook, last month. Click. Bye.
Now, that was the first paragraph. In the second paragraph, you are perhaps expecting me to write that I sleep better, eat better, and that I am now capable of great insights into the human condition. That I read a dozen books a day, I commune with spirits, and I am planning a Scottish tour of my punk band in the coming months.
None of that is true. (Although the part about the punk tour actually is. More on that at a future date.)
On Twitter, I had – and perhaps still have, I don’t know – about 42,000 followers. I had maxxed out on Facebook followers, and had three platforms there. But turning them off was pretty easy. I don’t miss ’em.
Often, people turn off Twitter because they’ve tweeted something they regret. Elon Musk is one of those. One of his tweets cost him $20 million or something. Here he is tweeting about how he doesn’t think tweeting is a good idea.
Not sure about good of Twitter
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019
My bet? He’ll be back.
For me, turning off social media was simply good for my soul. For one weekend in October, journalists who had devoted months to documenting the racism and bigotry of Maxime Bernier and his political party did a whiplash-inducing volte-face, and decided to depict Maxime Bernier and his political party as victims.
Thereafter, the winged monkeys in Bernier’s cabal went crazy, and unleashed a barrage of threats and hate. It got so bad, my EA had to change her phone number.
That’s all Bernier’s ilk can do, really: spew hate on social media. They’re keyboard warriors. They’re not so good at actually winning over Canadians in real life, as it turns out.
Now, in this paragraph – the tenth, I think – don’t expect me to lament how social media has become horrible and mean and nasty. Don’t expect me to express surprise. Social media has always been horrible and mean and nasty. That’s the one thing social media excels at: being mean.
And anyone who ever expected something else make me roll my eyes. Every January, for example, journalists are moved to contact the inventors of the Internet – to wit, when ARPANET adopted TCP/IP on January 1, 1983 – and they all express profound sadness, and surprise, that pornographers and Klansmen would embrace a medium that was (a) global (b) immediate (c) unregulated and (d) basically free.
Hear that? That’s the sound of me rolling my eyes.
Anyway.
Every morning, and every night, I hear from lots of people who say they miss reading me on social media. They express hope that I’ll come back. They say they understand, because social media is horrible.
And I’ll sometimes write back and say: I didn’t leave because it was horrible. It was always horrible. And I’ve been exposing and opposing racists, anti-Semites, homophobes, Holocaust deniers, misogynists and Islamophobes for more than three decades, so I’ve kind of gotten used to horrible. I know how to push back at horrible people, too. I’m not bad at it.
And, just so we’re clear: I’m talking about platforms, not talking. I’m going to keep doing this web site. I’m a keynote speaker at a political conference this weekend. I’m on a political panel at a big conference on Monday. I’ve got another book, my tenth, coming out next month. In other words, I plan to keep shouting at passerby – but how?
So, a question. What do you, regular readers of this nearly-twenty-years-old-website-that-isn’t-a-blog, want me to do? Come back to those platforms, or no? Yes to Twitter, no to Facebook? The reverse? Instagram Joey pictures and nothing else?
I read every comment y’all make. Every one. Most I approve, the defamatory and stupid ones I don’t. There are rules, you know.
So, tell me what you think. I may put up a poll to solicit views, but those Internet polls are total crap, as you know. They’re wildly wrong, 20 times out of 20.
Comment away instead. And, I may or may not share your comments with Elon Musk.
Not sure he’ll listen, but maybe it’ll save him a few million bucks.
Warren, I don’t participate in social media, so I don’t miss your Twitter, Facebook and other social media account musings (my Facebook account was set up so that I could post comments on PostMedia sites – something I no longer bother with).
I do read your website (not a blog) on a daily basis. It is part of my morning reading list. I especially enjoy your insights into what happens behind the curtain in political party planning.
You don’t need me (or any of us) to tell you to do what is best for Warren Kinsella, or your family, or your employees. You already know that banging you head on a wall gives you a headache, and that when you stop, it feels better.
Hi Warren.
I’m one of those ones who misses you on Twitter.
I would really like to see you return to Twitter. I enjoy the information you share & you are one I am able to learn from.
I am strict on myself when it comes to Twitter. I only follow & stay following those who I feel l can either contribute to what they say, or I can learn from them.
I do my best to stay out of the shallow end of Twitter.
Out of all the platforms, I find Twitter to be the most “mature”. I think because the characters are limited & people have to get to the point.
I also think on social media, you had some loyal followers. Who were supportive of your work, you as a person etc. I worried when you left that you lost that, which when feeling low we usually need all the positivity we can get.
An idea I had for Twitter. If you keep your page locked down. You would have to approve followers, your tweets would be protected so no one but your approved followers could see them.
Your previous account still should be up. Lock it down, prune your list of any weeds & away you go again.
Unless you have business reasons to go back, I’d stay away for your sanity and health and concentrate on this site. Speedier moderation might encourage more good exchanges. But why do I suspect I might just as well encourage Rocky to stay out of the ring?
I am old now and was buried after retirement so social media means absolutley nothing to me. However, everyone around me cant get their gobs away from their phone for 10 minutes. I find it vicariously voyeuristic and a convenient place for cowards, haters and friendless losers to express themselves will tapping out kaka with their cheesey stained hotdog fingers while wearing their mommy-made meat loaf stained wife beater t shirts.
But enough from me-you need to do what you think is right-for you! You will find when you retire no one will want to speak or read you anyway….