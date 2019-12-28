A question, an answer

Warren — Musings —

I asked a question on one of my Facebook platforms – I have three – and received many, many responses.

Here’s what I asked my friends:

‪Hypothetically, if your partner was told to drop you by a PMO staffer – and was also told you were “alt-Right,” quote unquote – and then said partner did drop you, hypothetically, should you be sad?‬

Did that person do that? Yes, they did that. Did they break a vow? Yes, they did. For years, over and over, as it turned out. Got the emails.

But that doesn’t matter.

What matters, actually, are the responses I got. The responses were numerous and powerful.

And one of the most powerful came from Diane Ablonczy, a former Member of Parliqment I don’t know nearly as well as I should. Her response blew me (and others) away, and I decided to share it with you.

Sadness is the only possible response to having someone you opened your heart to, drop you to be “politically correct.”

Sad to be abandoned for something so transitory. Sad that someone you admired, showed themselves to be so incredibly shallow. Sad that transitory political power infects someone such that they find it morally acceptable to order the personal lives of others.

Sad that despite all you have done to promote the left, failing to give unwavering fealty to an unfit Prime Minister and all his works, is enough to be exiled to the cold, dark, farthest “alt-right” reaches of deplorable society. Sad for the selfishness, intolerance, and pain-inflicting shallowness of too many of the peoplekind tribe.

But, comforted to know you count many open, reasonable, tolerant, gracious and principled men and women among your family, friends and acquaintances.

There will be better days ahead.

Count on it.

I am so grateful to all of you for your support and wisdom. I won’t soon forget it.

Thank you.