Dis: As the decade, and the year, come to an end

…I’m grateful.

I have been reading a lot about gratitude lately. I was prompted to do so by my amazing ex, who sent me an article by an Australian guy named Hugh Van Cuylenburg. Hugh, who I don’t know (yet) travelled to teach in a remote Indian village in the Himalayas. And what he saw there changed his life – and, later, would positively change the lives of many others. (Here’s a link that hopefully works.)

Here, also, is a bit of what he wrote about what he experienced:

…One night I found myself wandering the streets of the village and as I made my way back to the mud-brick home we were staying in, I saw something that changed my life forever. It was my little mate Stanzin in his school uniform, getting ready to go to sleep. I went over to him and said hello. He was sleeping on the ground in basic conditions, like many other people in the village. He had a huge smile on his face. I smiled back at him as I said goodbye and turned around to head home, all the while fighting an overwhelming urge to cry.

I didn’t sleep a wink that night. I thought of all the people I knew back home in Australia, and the students I’d taught over the years who’d struggled with depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses. Why were we in the developed world so broken? Why were we in Australia, such a privileged country, so anxious and depressed? So many questions were bouncing around in my mind.

It wasn’t just Stanzin who seemed to have found the secret to happiness; virtually everyone I got to know in this remote village was the same. I’m not suggesting that people in developing nations don’t struggle with mental health, but I did know that there was something very special about the attitude of these villagers.

…The people of the village weren’t impervious to trauma, sadness, hardship and loss, of course, but they dealt with the vicissitudes of life differently to the way I’d been used to. After three months there, I felt I understood why they were such a happy community. Ultimately, there were three principles they practised every day that were key to their resilient world view and happy disposition: gratitude (the ability to pay attention to what you have instead of worrying about what you don’t have); empathy (the ability to feel what another person is feeling) and mindfulness (the ability to focus on the present moment). Villagers faced daily hardships and pressures, often more acute than most of ours in the West, but they managed their responses differently.

Hugh’s work turned into The Resilience Project, and it’s a pretty amazing concept. You can read more about it here.

Empathy was something that Barack Obama has written about extensively, and which I therefore also wrote about in my 2012 book Fight the Right. It’s here.

And mindfulness? Well, I already do that, or try. I am, I confess, a very enthusiastic Transcendental Meditation disciple, and I practice TM daily. It is a life-changer, and it has positively changed mine. You can find out more about TM here.

But what Hugh van Cuylenburg wrote about gratitude was a bit of a revelation to me. That is, doing what that child in the village did – literally pointing at something, however small, and expressing gratitude for it. A meal, a book, a person, a piece or art. The boy couldn’t pronounce “th” very well, so he’d point at something he was grateful for – even a little bowl of rice offered by Hugh at lunchtime – and say: “dis.” This I am grateful for.

I know, I know: the trolls – one of whom said that I was a pedophile last night, and about which Twitter has typically done nothing – will mock all of what I’m saying to you. Let them! They’re fake people with fake names and fake pictures. They’re fake humans.

This list – my “dis” list for 2019 and for the decade – is real. It’s the stuff I am really grateful for.

My four amazing kids, who are beautiful and smart and perfect, and are all now back to me

My family – especially my Mom – who have stood by me when I stumbled (a regular occurrence)

My ex Suzanne, who is my friend and advisor and simply the best

My other ex, with whom I spent ten amazing years, and – while it has ended – I wish all of the happiness she could not find with me, and I express the deepest regret for all the pain she feels

My punk rock brothers of another mother – Pierre, Alan, Aron, Steve, Davey – who let me share in the joy of endless three-chord ranters

My many talented Daisy Group colleagues, who have done amazing work for so many, and who have helped push back against intolerance for years

My political sources of inspiration, who still support me, when others have drifted away – Jean Chretien, Dalton McGuinty, John Tory and Jody Wilson-Raybould

My friends – Adrienne, Brian, John, Lisa M., Dave P., Rob, Logan, Zack, Scott, Charles, Derek, Nick, Melissa, Mark, Ely, Lynn, Karl, Patricia, Emma W. – and many others, too numerous to all name here

My readers – that’s you – who have seen what has been happening this year, and have been so unbelievably kind and gracious and understanding. And I haven’t even met most of you, face to face. But you have lifted me up.

I am grateful for all of that, and more – old Star Trek episodes, Vonnegut stories, the Patrician Grill, Michael’s Pizza, my law students, the opportunity to publish a few more books this decade, dub reggae, sitting out back in my place in the County, the indigenous art I love so much, Kennebunk Summers, health, thick and lustrous hair. All of that and plenty more.

So, go write out your “dis” list – the things you are grateful for. It works.

Dis!

(And happy 2020 and beyond.)