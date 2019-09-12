, 12.09.2019 02:28 PM

Bernier vs. Kinsella

One of the first things you learn in Torts class in first-year law school is to never, ever allege that someone published a defamatory statement against you – and then go and publish the defamatory statement yourself.

But that’s what Mr. Bernier’s lawyer, Andre Marin – with whom we have had, um, dealings, here and here – has done.  He’s even pinned it to his Twitter feed.  You can go check it out yourself. It comes complete with spelling mistakes – to wit, “aswait.”

Anyway:  there will be no apology.  There will be no retraction. 

There will be a response, however.  And any media looking for one can contact my lawyer, David Shiller.  He’s on the Internet.

And so, as it turns out, is Mr. Marin – publishing himself the very thing he’s complaining about.

[Those wishing to help out on the legal defence fund – and many of you already have – can do so here.  Thank you.]

