Bernier vs. Kinsella

One of the first things you learn in Torts class in first-year law school is to never, ever allege that someone published a defamatory statement against you – and then go and publish the defamatory statement yourself.

But that’s what Mr. Bernier’s lawyer, Andre Marin – with whom we have had, um, dealings, here and here – has done. He’s even pinned it to his Twitter feed. You can go check it out yourself. It comes complete with spelling mistakes – to wit, “aswait.”

Anyway: there will be no apology. There will be no retraction.

There will be a response, however. And any media looking for one can contact my lawyer, David Shiller. He’s on the Internet.

And so, as it turns out, is Mr. Marin – publishing himself the very thing he’s complaining about.

[Those wishing to help out on the legal defence fund – and many of you already have – can do so here. Thank you.]