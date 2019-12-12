Feature, Musings —12.12.2019 11:47 AM—
BREAKING: Andrew Scheer resigns
Wow. Justin Trudeau’s life has just become more complicated.
From the Globe:
Andrew Scheer has decided to resign as Conservative leader after a disappointing election loss and facing internal party divisions over his ability to lead the party, sources say.
Mr. Scheer called a special caucus meeting Thursday morning where he announced he was stepping down.
The decision comes as former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird tabled a highly critical report on the party’s election campaign to Mr. Scheer’s office on Wednesday.