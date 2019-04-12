Feature, Musings —12.04.2019 08:18 AM—
Bye bye, NAFTA: “Trudeau mocks Trump” (updated)
That’s the main story over on Fox News, which is basically a Rorschach Pattern of Donald Trump’s brain.
Trudeau’s remarks – and that of Macron and Johnson – are completely defensible, but that doesn’t matter. And, why the Brits (a) had a pool camera pointed at the leaders (b) no one told the leaders (c) no staffers bothered to ask…well, those things will be debated for many days to come, I suspect.
What won’t be debated is that Trump now has an excuse to treat Canada like a chew toy for the foreseeable future. Again. Adios, NAFTA et al.
That impeachment vote can’t come soon enough!
UPDATE: Aaaaaand we’re off to the races!
Photo: Boy Trudeau, among men.
a) Justin, the actor, is always aware of the cameras.
b) Justin is trying to appeal to the approx 66% of voters who did not vote conservative. So these remarks will not hurt him with those voters.
c) if Trump retaliates, Justin will blame Trump for Canada’s economic woes.
d) This is Justin’s first world leaders gathering after the blackface incidents became public. He’s smiling because he’s relieved that some leaders are not ignoring him. The post election humble Justin will soon disappear, and the confident, arrogant Justin will return.
Meanwhile Trump goes to DEFCON 1 on Canada.
Thanks Justin.
So you’re saying JT deliberately got clandestinely recorded?
The British media are reporting that JT was wearing patterned socks with reindeer on them. Just as I was hoping he would finally become serious…..
Ah that face of our PM! Our great leader. He just can’t help himself. Tick tock!
Everyone loves a bit of shadenfreude around this time of year. Prime Minister Trudeau has every right to react as a human being to Trump’s personality & psychopathy.
Pretty much everyone in the world is laughing at Trump behind his back on Internet. It’s nice to see our PM out & about socializing and having some fun at Trump’s expense.
RW
You gotta wonder about these commenters here. Canadians? I think most people have an even better opinion of Trudeau now than they did before. But haters gonna hate. Pathetic!
Does anyone actually still believe that we are going to get a different JT this time around? Never was qualified and never will be qualified.
It’s highly unlikely Trump will cancel NAFTA. He (or rather his advisors) don’t want to make it temping for Republicans to vote to remove him.
It’s true that Trump, at least during his lucid intervals, wants to be seen to be getting things done (to bolster his “do nothing Democrats” talking point). Thus in that sense he would very much like to get the new NAFTA passed.
Thing is Trumps team’s Jaws didn’t drop, because his team is past the point on being shocked.
I think Trudeau was trying to save face from being embarrassed at a press conference.
In a workplace, I find the powerless people tend to spread fake stories to take control of the narrative of a situation. And that is what I feel happened here.
” He’s been showing a lot of maturity and restraint post-election.”
Sadly, that didn’t last long……
Believe me, nobody would do well if they were being secretly taped.
True, that…..
Wernick didn’t do that badly, under the circumstances, to be honest.
Nyah. No big deal. two faced… black faced. Who cares, my people love my socks.
Seriously though, it`s important to listen to quote before judging. Sure, Trump said Trudeau was two faced, but it was said in a friendly manner. To paraphrase “He`s likeable even if he is two faced. It`s just you can`t trust a word he says” Pretty much what the average Canadian thinks.
No, that’s pretty much what the average right winger would say.
“You can’t trust a word he says.” Probably a compliment, coming from Trump.
As defensible as the remarks may be, it’s still reckless for a Canadian PM to talk that way in public, much more so than for a French or Brit leader. For Canadians and especially Canadian leaders, anti-American sentiments are a sweet delight to be savoured privately and domestically, not shared publicly with Europeans.
These days, can any leader argue credibly that he/she should be forgiven because they didn’t know the cameras were on?