Feature, Musings —12.06.2019 01:45 AM—
Fourteen reasons
…why we still need effective gun safety laws, and why we need to stop violence against women.
30 years ago.
- Geneviève Bergeron (born 1968), civil engineering student
- Hélène Colgan (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Nathalie Croteau (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Barbara Daigneault (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
- Anne-Marie Edward (born 1968), chemical engineering student
- Maud Haviernick (born 1960), materials engineering student
- Maryse Laganière (born 1964), budget clerk in the École Polytechnique’s finance department
- Maryse Leclair (born 1966), materials engineering student
- Anne-Marie Lemay (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
- Sonia Pelletier (born 1961), mechanical engineering student
- Michèle Richard (born 1968), materials engineering student
- Annie St-Arneault (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Annie Turcotte (born 1969), materials engineering student
- Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz (born 1958), nursing student
.. the loss of those fourteen
haunts me.. to this day
always will.
So gracious of you to embrace rhem ..
I started university back in 1989 and was writing my exam for Human Genetics & Evolution-Biology elective when these women were slaughtered in Montreal. University was never the same after that and I could sense the worry en masse in terms of female students from that juncture.
As a graduate of Mechanical Engineering [Tool & Die Making] I, for one, lament the loss of women in Mechanical Engineering. There were no female students in my college course for Mechanical Engineering which I though was odd given how much fun Mechanical Engineering is.
I got all of my Mechanical Engineering talent from my mother and NOT my father who was all thumbs with Coke bottle glasses. Mother was a superior intellect when it came to Carpentry & Engineering.
RW
I agree
As much, we need stop violence in the home – Gamil Gharbi (aka Marc Lépine) was “radicalised” by his violently abusive Algerian father e.g. “1970, following an incident in which Rachid struck Gamil so hard that the marks on his face were visible a week later…” (Wiki). This is the dark truth none dare speak of…
I agree completely. This incident , to use virtue signalling extrordinaire Trudeau’s pet phrase “The root cause” was whitewashed by the political correctness police immediately. His background and his given name were ignored, all focus on his crimes were diverted to gun control.
The Liberal long gun registry emerged out of this tragedy and was a colossal financial and administrative failure. Now the focus is on handguns, already restricted to the point of being useless to law abiding citizens.
Criminals and the mentally ill do not and never will comply with firearm regulation. Legal owners are subject to onerous conditions, face criminal penalties for simple acts like transport, storage, and administration errors. More regulation also means more money for black market gun dealers pedalling Saturday night specials. How about focusing enforcement there instead of hunters, farmers and other rural citizens.
Right now in rural western Canada there is an epidemic of property and personal crime. Most legal residents can expect long response times from police if at all and a lenient court and justice system for the few criminals actually apprehended.
Across the country there are thousands of firearms that were never registered and never will be.
Well said.
Liberals will always talk about “more gun control” because it buys them votes from gullible people. Ask one to elaborate on how *exactly* their new regulations will help, and you’ll be glared at and accused of being a “gun nut”. Right now they are trumpeting the fact that 70% of Canadians (who, frankly, couldn’t even name three components of the ‘gun control’ that we already have) agree with them…and yet, earlier this year 70% of Canadians made it quite clear that they did not want the lyrics to Oh Canada changed, but the Liberals did it anyway. Seems that they only pay attention to public opinion when they can exploit it to further their own agenda…
Bullshit. See Australia.
Bullshit yourself. Australia was the gun control lover’s favorite argument until it was carefully dissected, debunked and discarded. Try again.