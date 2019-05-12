12.05.2019 09:38 AM

Other world leaders make hot mic missteps, too

Obama, Reagan, Bush, Sarkozy, you name it. Happens to the best (and worst) of them.

1 Comment

  1. joe says:
    December 5, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    True enough re mic missteps. But those other leaders didn’t make a habit of virtue signalling like our Justin.

    If you want someone’s help, like Trump’s with the two Canadians held in China, shouldn’t Justin practice his new sunny ways virtuous politics himself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*