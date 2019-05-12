Musings —12.05.2019 09:38 AM—
Other world leaders make hot mic missteps, too
Obama, Reagan, Bush, Sarkozy, you name it. Happens to the best (and worst) of them.
Musings —12.05.2019 09:38 AM—
Obama, Reagan, Bush, Sarkozy, you name it. Happens to the best (and worst) of them.
True enough re mic missteps. But those other leaders didn’t make a habit of virtue signalling like our Justin.
If you want someone’s help, like Trump’s with the two Canadians held in China, shouldn’t Justin practice his new sunny ways virtuous politics himself.