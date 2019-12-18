Feature, Musings —12.18.2019 08:03 PM—
The system works
It does.
This is a massive fine. This is a guilty plea to a serious crime.
This is justice.
If only they had listened to Jody Wilson-Raybould, they’d still have the Clerk of the Privy Council. They’d still have the Principal Secretary.
They’d still have a majority.
All of that could have been avoided – if they had resisted the temptation to obstruct justice. To interfere with prosecutorial independence.
Our system works. The Rule of Law is the best and only way.
This is vindication for Jody. This is a serious sentence for the company. And it is a valuable lesson for Trudeau et al.
Will they learn it? Who knows.
But I do know this: those 6,000 jobs Trudeau said over and over would be lost?
Not one will be.
And, tonight, SNC’s stock is way up.
You said it – they’d have a majority now, if they had listened to Wilson-Raybould.
In my opinion, Trudeau got what he wanted, a plea agreement. Now the details of who did what with whom will not see the light of day.
However, it’s better than having the case thrown out because it took too long.
The cynic in me wonders if we’ll see big overruns in SNC contracts with the Feds.
The devil is in the details which tells me that they will not be forthcoming…
280 million is chump change. Stock up 700 million. They can still get government contracts. Snc is laughing all the way to the bank.