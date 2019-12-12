Musings —12.12.2019 08:33 AM—
The Trudeau Liberals lose
Politics is all about symbols. And, this week, the federal government was defeated, symbolically.
Canadians, and the Opposition, are deeply dissatisfied with the government’s approach to China. Two Canadians are still being held hostage by the Chinese; the Chinese government has slapped trade bans on key Canadian imports, like canola and beef; and we’ve been caught in the middle of a seemingly endless US-China extradition spat.
This week, all of that led to the Trudeau Liberals being embarrassed in the House of Commons. The government wasn’t defeated – but it was humiliated.
Governing like you have a majority, when you have a minority, is dangerous. Just ask this guy.
Canadians are upset because the government still acts like China is our ‘friend’, when it is very obvious to everyone it isn’t. Well, obvious to everyone except people like John Manly who thinks it would be OK to break an international treaty with our biggest trading partner because we need to kow-tow to Beijing. Anyway, beyond pundits and media people who get paid to write about these things, I don’t think the average citizen will care that the Libs lost this motion (I tried reading Ivison’s article, got bored and stopped part way through). Parliament operated the way it should and something Canadians support is being done. That’s good. In fact, Liberals may not mind either as it provides some political coverage to change Canada’s approach to relations with China.
It will be interesting to see if the Bloc decides to protect the PM in the Ethics and Justice committees.
Out of the gate, an exceptionally strong strategic move by the Opposition. More moves like this to come? If so, it’s going to be a long winter for Team Trudeau.