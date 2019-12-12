The Trudeau Liberals lose

Warren — Musings —

Politics is all about symbols. And, this week, the federal government was defeated, symbolically.

Canadians, and the Opposition, are deeply dissatisfied with the government’s approach to China. Two Canadians are still being held hostage by the Chinese; the Chinese government has slapped trade bans on key Canadian imports, like canola and beef; and we’ve been caught in the middle of a seemingly endless US-China extradition spat.

This week, all of that led to the Trudeau Liberals being embarrassed in the House of Commons. The government wasn’t defeated – but it was humiliated.

Governing like you have a majority, when you have a minority, is dangerous. Just ask this guy.

John Ivison has more, here.