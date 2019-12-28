Warren — Musings —

I am so sad to learn of the passing of one of my greatest friends at Bishop Carroll High School and beyond, Theresa Sheridan. We lost her on Christmas Day after a long struggle with diabetes.

Theresa was part of our drama/music gang, and she was extraordinarily talented – and always unfailingly kind to everyone. Over the years, she supported me through the loss of my Dad, separation, and life’s challenges.

I am just gutted that she is gone. I can’t believe a heart that big could just stop beating.