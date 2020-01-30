Bell Let’s Talk Twitter thread: the response

Warren — Feature, Musings —

My tweeted thread on the Bell Let’s Talk day got a big response. The thread is here.

Below is a sampling of some of the comments I received, with names and identifying information removed. I was blown away by what came back at me.

There are many, many people in pain out there. But their courage and honesty and determination to move forward is simply incredible.

(And, to those who said I was brave, I respectfully disagree. I just said the truth – my truth, I guess. It was easy to do. The really brave people are the ones still out there, struggling with mental health challenges all on their own. If you need help, or just want to talk, DM me on Twitter anytime. I’m not a professional, but I will do what I can.)