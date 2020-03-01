Dear tweeting Trudeau-haters

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The ￼decision of Donald Trump to target Iran’s Qassim Soleimani is, according to every expert, very significant.￼ The experts say it is ￼bigger than bin-Laden. Bigger than Mugniyeh. Bigger than Baghdadi.

This morning, I was up early. I wondered whether Trump – as he has done in the past – advised Justin Trudeau in advance of the Soleimani action. ￼￼Given that we have Canadian troops and citizens and diplomats in harm’s way in the region, it is a reasonable question.

When I posted that query on Twitter, however, I got back a barrage of juvenile, puerile crap about the Liberal Prime Minister.￼ For instance:

• The Trudeau-haters, who would be attacking Trudeau for being at his desk in Ottawa, were instead attacking him for not being in Ottawa￼.

• The Trudeau-haters, who would be attacking Justin Trudeau for sending someone out to make his liquor purchases, were instead attacking him for allegedly making his own liquor purchases￼￼.

• The Trudeau-haters,￼ who would be attacking Trudeau for being too much in the media during the holidays, were instead attacking him for being less visible during the holidays.￼

• The Trudeau-haters, who would be attacking him for bringing his wife and family on a jet to Costa Rica, were instead attacking him for not being seen with his wife in Costa Rica.

And on and on. It was relentless.

Listen, Conservative folks￼￼: I am rumored not to be a major fan of this Trudeau guy, either.￼ But – despite being greatly weakened by LavScam and blackface and assorted other controversies – he still won more seats than your guy.￼ He won.

Making idiotic comments about his marriage, or his willingness to stand in line to make his own purchases, or not being in Ottawa and out of the limelight for once – well, it makes you sound idiotic.

It also will help to ensure that he wins the next election, hands-down. And it won’t be a minority, either.￼￼

Grow up. Wake up. And, if you’ve got nothing meaningful to say at a very serious time for the Middle East and the world – well, you might consider shutting up, too.￼￼

