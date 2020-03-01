Feature, Musings —01.03.2020 10:36 AM—
Dear tweeting Trudeau-haters
The ￼decision of Donald Trump to target Iran’s Qassim Soleimani is, according to every expert, very significant.￼ The experts say it is ￼bigger than bin-Laden. Bigger than Mugniyeh. Bigger than Baghdadi.
This morning, I was up early. I wondered whether Trump – as he has done in the past – advised Justin Trudeau in advance of the Soleimani action. ￼￼Given that we have Canadian troops and citizens and diplomats in harm’s way in the region, it is a reasonable question.
When I posted that query on Twitter, however, I got back a barrage of juvenile, puerile crap about the Liberal Prime Minister.￼ For instance:
• The Trudeau-haters, who would be attacking Trudeau for being at his desk in Ottawa, were instead attacking him for not being in Ottawa￼.
• The Trudeau-haters, who would be attacking Justin Trudeau for sending someone out to make his liquor purchases, were instead attacking him for allegedly making his own liquor purchases￼￼.
• The Trudeau-haters,￼ who would be attacking Trudeau for being too much in the media during the holidays, were instead attacking him for being less visible during the holidays.￼
• The Trudeau-haters, who would be attacking him for bringing his wife and family on a jet to Costa Rica, were instead attacking him for not being seen with his wife in Costa Rica.
And on and on. It was relentless.
Listen, Conservative folks￼￼: I am rumored not to be a major fan of this Trudeau guy, either.￼ But – despite being greatly weakened by LavScam and blackface and assorted other controversies – he still won more seats than your guy.￼ He won.
Making idiotic comments about his marriage, or his willingness to stand in line to make his own purchases, or not being in Ottawa and out of the limelight for once – well, it makes you sound idiotic.
It also will help to ensure that he wins the next election, hands-down. And it won’t be a minority, either.￼￼
Grow up. Wake up. And, if you’ve got nothing meaningful to say at a very serious time for the Middle East and the world – well, you might consider shutting up, too.￼￼
No fan of the PM as you know, but in this regard, your comments are spot on. Cons of all stripes, take heed.
“Cons of all stripes, take heed.”
Do we know for certain that these are all Conservatives doing this? I’d like to believe we are better than that…and I’ve seen some pretty good hatred come from the NDP / Green types in the past.
Exactly. I remember a time when a PC gov’t vs a Liberal gov’t weren’t all that different, and voters moved between the two parties depending on how issues affected them. Now it seems the CPC and it’s supporters spend all their time muck-raking with little or no substance behind their words. Hate politics doesn’t work here. Canada is better than this and Canadians can be better than this.
We can all rest assured that some very competent generals will make some very wise decisions about what our Prime Minister’s position will be.
As any Prime Minister, or any leader of a state should.
The only beef I have with this ass hat Trudeau is that the prime minister of England and the US president went over seas to serve dinner to troops over seas for Christmas. This sack of shit did nothing of the sort instead went on a tropical vacation with over a $100.000 tab to the tax payer.
Warren
Interesting comment, very relevant, and arguably wise.
Now lets swap Trudeau for Trump. And note that I think Trump is an ass. But Trump won. He still won more electoral votes than your gal.￼ He won.
I watch with amusement, the vast number of hateful, puerile crap about Trump, his wife, his family.
I’d say the same arguments Warren mentioned above apply equally to the Trump haters, and to the Democrats. But that’s going to get me slammed. So be it.
Fair. As you guys know, I believed there was Russian-led manipulation to bolster Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Mueller throughly investigated that and found insufficient evidence to charge Trump criminally. So, he is president.