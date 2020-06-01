Feature, Musings —01.06.2020 01:34 PM—
Don’t speak ill of the dead, Bruce Livesey
…that’s what I was taught, growing up. You evidently weren’t.
Back story: sadly, Diane Ford died. I tweeted this about her passing.
RIP and condolences to her family. “Diane Ford, mother of Premier Doug Ford and late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died” #topoli #onpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/7LMLn57GRC
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 6, 2020
That elicited this simply extraordinary reaction from Bruce Livesey, an actual journalist who has worked for the CBC, PBS and others.
Only Warren Kinsella would stoop to give condolences to the mother who gave birth to two of Canada's most psychopathic politicians. But he did after all work for that other psychopath Andrew Scheer.
— Bruce Livesey (@livesey416) January 6, 2020
I responded.
Hey, Bruce Livesey: she died. She was a mother who died. And you say that offering condolences – which everyone, of every stripe, is doing doing tonight – “stooping.” You’re an asshole. Now fuck off. https://t.co/KI4rfDPDgu
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 6, 2020
Anyway, it’d be bad enough for a nameless troll to write what he wrote. But for an actual journalist? Pretty awful.
If you agree, feel free to him know what you think. I did.
I think I posted 4 tweets, in different threads, letting him know exactly what I thought. Yes, pretty awful.
Honestly I CANNOT believe that a living person would speak this way. There are not words to express my utter disdain for this. It’s no wonder we are living in the MOST divisive times I can recall. It’s frightening. If this person is employed I wish his employer would see this and perhaps have something to say to him. SHAMEFUL. I’d be shattered if this was my parent.
A terrible thing to write about the death of someone’s Mother. It is hard to believe some people actually think this way.
The world is rapidly tipping to insanity sadly. Giving condolences is never a bad thing, really.
His momma raised him wrong……’nuff said.
Bruce Livesey sure likes to throw the word “psychopath” around when describing the Ford brothers and Scheer, doesn’t he?
Part of the definition of “psychopath” is “superficial emotional responsiveness” and “callousness and a lack of empathy.”
Pot, meet kettle; you have a LOT in common…
Another example of what gives life to dangerous leaders like Trump. You get “journalists” (quotes intentional) like Bruce Livesey, employed by very mainstream outlets like CBC and PBS, spouting hatred and garbage against anyone who isn’t fully bought-in to their version of left-wing reality. It causes normally rational center-right voters to throw up their hands, and feel they have to support an equally scuzzy person on their side.
What an asshole, but expected of those that work as mouth pieces for our communist dictator Trudeau. This is the kind of garbage that is rampant at the CBC. A racist, xenophobic, Laurentian Elitist propaganda arm of the Trudeau communists government. When civil war comes, people like this will be the first to go.
He wouldn’t happen to be in a situationship with that other one, now would he?
Mr. Livesy’s response is a classic example of the need to read, re-read, and think about it, before hitting POST. Something a journalist should have learned during his university years.
I had never heard of Mr. Livesy before today, but his immature, knee jerk response will remain, forever, my first impression of him.
All I can say about Bruce Livesey is A$$ Hole!
So no one is going to point out the wording? “But he did after all work…” It’s clumsy, especially for a reporter, a profession that demands on effective wordplay. It should have read “But, after all, he did work…”