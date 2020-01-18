Musings —01.18.2020 10:46 PM—
Ed the Sock: his program promotes extreme violence against women
So says the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, here.
These days, he publishes the vilest material about Jody Wilson-Raybould and others.
His name is Joel Kerzner. And do I have a story to tell all of you.
