01.18.2020 10:46 PM

Ed the Sock: his program promotes extreme violence against women

So says the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, here.

These days, he publishes the vilest material about Jody Wilson-Raybould and others.

His name is Joel Kerzner. And do I have a story to tell all of you.

 

4 Comments

  1. Michael says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:31 am

    I believe the joke (by the co-host not the sock) was “redheads fuck like you’re stabbing them”

    Reply
  2. Greg Reuvekamp says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:52 am

    This idiot is easy to defeat. Just remind him of the name “Robert Smigel” and he’ll have an aneurysm. Triumph the Insult Dog will always be a better act, that’s why Smigel has had great success with it. Kerzner is a pathetic, unfunny failure

    Reply
  3. the real Sean says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    if your glory days were back when you *were* Ed the Sock… well……

    Reply
  4. Jeff says:
    December 30, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    He looks like a total and complete knob. No wonder he does the puppet thing.

    No surprise his completely shitty, sleazy show got him in hot water back in the day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*