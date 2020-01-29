, 01.29.2020 08:40 AM

Let’s talk? Okay. Let’s. (updated)

Thread below.


UPDATE: And here’s the interview I did for today with my brother Mark Henick, who knows a thing or two about this stuff.

3 Comments

  1. joe says:
    January 29, 2020 at 8:59 am

    I recommend “The Rational Optimist” by Matt Ridley.

    It’s a good read.

  2. Mark says:
    January 29, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Very real… kudos.

  3. the real Sean says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Very interesting thread. So true and relevant. When historians look back on our era, they will agree that breaking this stigma is one of the most important things our society actually got right. Perhaps the best thing to come out of the social media age.

