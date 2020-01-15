Peter MacKay: he’s in

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Does this mean Jean Charest is in or out? Does this mean Team Mulroney is going elsewhere? Does this mean Stephen Harper will not support anyone in the race, because none of them are him?

Who knows. But he’s in, he says. Here’s a quickie take on MacKay, pro and con.

PRO

Was a senior Minister, seen as competent

Helped unify the warring factions of the Right

Nice-looking family, nice guy

Crown prosecutor, smart lawyer

Knows how to raise dough

Knows the Atlantic region probably the best

CON