Feature, Musings —01.15.2020 02:54 PM—
Peter MacKay: he’s in
Does this mean Jean Charest is in or out? Does this mean Team Mulroney is going elsewhere? Does this mean Stephen Harper will not support anyone in the race, because none of them are him?
Who knows. But he’s in, he says. Here’s a quickie take on MacKay, pro and con.
PRO
- Was a senior Minister, seen as competent
- Helped unify the warring factions of the Right
- Nice-looking family, nice guy
- Crown prosecutor, smart lawyer
- Knows how to raise dough
- Knows the Atlantic region probably the best
CON
- Seen as too Red Tory by New Conservatives
- Seen possibly as yesterday’s man
- Seen as sometimes enjoying the high life a bit too much
- Not seen as having a stand-out big achievement as Minister
- Can be remarkably unremarkable sometimes
- Why is he running?
Agree with all comments although seen as too Red Tory, if party takes this approach they should get used to losing. The base represents 30% of the population which is a sizeable chunk of the electorate but not enough to win on its own. I’ve often compared our Tories to UK Labour as while two parties are ideological opposites, both have same problem in that membership prefers ideological purity over electability which is why both lost two easily winneable elections. At least Tories here had a decent second place while UK Labour got crushed, but if Trudeau is not leader next time around, our Tories might not be so lucky, after all Labour did alright in 2017 when against May who was a weak leader, but crushed against Johnson who was much more popular.
Only exception where ideological purity has worked is the GOP in US, but then again much to dismay of base, US is way more conservative than Canada. Canada is philosophically comparable to the bluest states in the US like Massachusetts, California, and New York and you cannot win those states on the standard Republican platform, you need to more centrist like Arnold Schwarznegger was and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is. Only Alberta and Saskatchewan are somewhat comparable to red states and even then Alberta is more like Colorado of the north than Texas of the north, so even it is not nearly as right wing as base would like to believe it is.
I hold no position in the MacKay leadership bid nor do I speak for the campaign, or Peter. However, you will understand that I won’t be free-wheeling in this race for obvious political reasons.
I remember when many people thought, myself included, that Chrétien was yesterday’s man, and boy did he ever prove us wrong.
Most spot-on comment: “Can be remarkably unremarkable at times”. I’ve got nothing against PM, but he’s always struck me as a bit of an empty suit. Like, what does he actually stand for or believe in? I haven’t a clue really, and I’m a political junkie.
He’d play better than Scheer, I’ll give him that. He’s smoother, more polished and doesn’t have that deer-in-the-headlights vibe that Scheer often had.
Personally I’m very disappointed at the reports that Rona won’t be running. I think she’d make a great foil to Trudeau.
Peter MacKay has political gravitas, experience, notoriety via Harper Government branding but he is yesterday’s neoconservative that backed the Iraq War and George W. Bush/Republican plan for colonization of Iraq.
MacKay is also an opportunist that undermined Andrew Scheer & support base via public criticism that did not help party solidarity. I would rather see Scheer running again as opposed to evidencing MacKay’s failure to incentivize & inspire the GTA millennial vote for party momentum.
The Conservative Party has no possible chance of attaining helm unless they shift to Climate Change & Carbon Based Taxation plans of G7 partners.
Conservatives don’t have anything to offer contemporary voters aside from their old platform planks that were repudiated for the last two elections.
Red Tories that defected to the Liberal Party are likely to stay with the Liberals knowing that MacKay was responsible for dissolution of the federal PC Party.
I most sincerely believe that the Conservative Party is far too outdated to attain the helm. The pendulum cannot swing towards fossil fueled free market economic plans as that era has shifted formally to Climate Change & Green Finance.
Blackrock is the largest Hedge Fund in the world and they are shifting to Climate Change to follow Mark Carney’s UN Bank and the $23 trillion USD that it is currently stocked with waiting for the investment community to get onboard.
MacKay is not hip to millennial gen focus on Climate Change whereas the Liberal Party is.
GTA millennials will not vote for MacKay IMHO.
BIG waste of focused investment.
RW
Charest is the best candidate IMO. Hands down, no contest. I suspect Charest people will drift to McKay and vice versa as a second choice though. And Skippy? Love that guy on TV but if he won, the Tories may as well wave a surrender flag the morning after the convention. And Harper? Pls exercise that strategic brilliance you are so well known for, STFU and stay out of it FFS.
A fair assessment of Mr. McKay, methinks…This Red Tory is happy to have Mr. MacKay in…though I could be just as happy to see M. Charest as leader….This is going to be as tough as Sophie’s Choice.
Who I don’t want: Poilievre….it will be many more years in the wilderness with him at the helm. Smart, articulate, fluent in both official languages, Alberta born but now in Ottawa, heavy weight backers, relatively attractive, family man….but he just rubs me(and many others) the wrong way….I want electability, and he ain’t it…..
Who do the Liberals fear?
MacKay? Poilièvre? Charest?
Most likely, none of the above.
Because when the Liberals lose, it’s because of themselves.
Not the competition.
None.