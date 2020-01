Was talking to @charlesadler about @JustinTrudeau on Friday. Said I’ve been struck by how ineffably sad, how changed, he now seems to be. And – ironically, and whatever is the cause – that it has matured Trudeau, somehow. Anyone else have the same impression? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fu0qu6SxDt

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 19, 2020