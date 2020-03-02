BREAKING: rookie minister swallows himself whole. Film at eleven.

Translation: "I'm saying 'let me be clear' to falsely imply that I hadn't been clear. And I'd been very clear about my desire to licence media organizations and content, a wildly-unconstitutional move that produced a massive backlash, on a weekend, on Left and Right." #cdnpoli https://t.co/OIU55bvhA8

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 3, 2020