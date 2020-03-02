Musings —02.03.2020 11:26 AM—
BREAKING: rookie minister swallows himself whole. Film at eleven.
Translation: "I'm saying 'let me be clear' to falsely imply that I hadn't been clear. And I'd been very clear about my desire to licence media organizations and content, a wildly-unconstitutional move that produced a massive backlash, on a weekend, on Left and Right." #cdnpoli https://t.co/OIU55bvhA8
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 3, 2020
And so continues to go the ship of state…
Yep, as soon as any politician says “let me be clear”, or “I have been clear”, you know the exact opposite is true.