Feature, Musings —02.28.2020 10:03 AM—
Calling all Alberta fans
As I thumb this out, I’m in Calgary to teach at the Faculty of Law. Excited to be back. All of you can call me “professor,” please.
Anyway. Around this time yesterday, I was on a plane pointed West. We all were stuck there, hour after interminable hour, waiting for our WestJet plane to get de-iced. Sitting there, I got an idea.
Alberta, my home, has been hit hard in recent years. Bankruptcies, unemployment, countless businesses going under. It’s main industry – whether you like that industry or not – has been flatlined for half a decade. People are suffering. Families are hurting.
Teck, Trans Mountain, Coastal GasLink, Keystone, Northern Gateway: they’re all just words to most people, in most of Canada. But in the landlocked provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, they’re more than mere words. They’re projects they desperately needed to simply survive. They’re not getting them.
I know, I know: the environment. But my family has lived here for thirty years – and I can tell you that most Albertans are a lot frigging closer to the natural environment than 99 per cent of Toronto residents. They live here: they want to protect and enhance the environment more than someone working on Bay Street does. Believe it.
But they want to survive, too. As citizens of what is supposed to be the greatest country, they have a legal and constitutional right to that, you know? Life, liberty and security of people. All that.
So, the adversaries of Alberta – its enemies, even – are found outside Alberta. They’re mainly in Central Canada. That’s where the fight for Alberta therefore needs to be taken – where most Canadians, and politicians, and media people are. A war room for Alberta, kind of, located behind enemy lines.
Sitting on the plane, symbolically stuck in Ontario, I put out word on social media. I want to create a group that isn’t partisan, isn’t corporate, isn’t government, but is citizen-led. Involve ex-pat Albertans like me, but also folks in Central Canada who feel Alberta is getting treated unfairly. Mission: defend and promote Alberta. Make it factual, fast and fun.
I’ve gotten a huge response already, and media interest too. So, once I get back to the Centre of the Universe, I’m going to convene a get-together at my firm – a party, for starters – to bring together folks who feel as I do, and who want to help out.
I will be back to y’all soon about when that party is going to happen. But, by God, I am going to do this.
Alberta deserves better. It deserves fairness.
Who’s in?
I don’t cry but I might be. Thanks and good luck
I’m in. It would be nice to have some positive experiences.
Warren,
Thanks,
Jim in YYC
How do you keep it from being hijacked by climate change denialists?
Count me in
I have family in both London, ON and Calgary, AB. I now live in Calgary. Spent 2 years in Fort Mac and got shipped home due to recession 2008. Came back 2015 to work and develop business. Met a guy in O&G who lost his wife, kids and is close to suicide. I have to do something. This is an incredibly smart plan and I hope I can be part of it. It seems like my calling.
I’m in !
I’m in! While born in Ontario, I lived for fifteen years in Alberta and absolutely loved it (OK, maybe not the winters, but Alberta winters are sunnier than the grey, depression-inducing winters of the GTA). Met a lot of great people, did a lot of good business, have a lot of fond memories, and met the love of my live. Most importantly, remain to this day impressed by the can-do spirit and self-reliance of Albertans, especially in stark contrast to those in Ontario who typically seek out the government to solve problems.
There is a lot of misinformation in central Canada about Alberta: spoiled, whining children, who only know how to dig goo out of the ground. RUBBISH! Anything we can do to change perceptions is long overdue. I’m with ya, Warren!
I had to leave Calgary last year, because my ND clinical practice flatlined after 2015–I was barely keeping my head above water and my colleagues were all saying that same thing. My patients were also losing their jobs–and their benefits, and sometimes their marriages and their houses. My landlord went bankrupt so of course there’s no point fighting for my deposit back either. Now my conventional MD colleagues are getting hit. So here I am in Kingston listening to all these NIMBYs complain about a ‘climate change emergency’ and dissing ‘redneck Alberta’ while they jump in their gasoline cars and have their stable government jobs (I had to sell my car to make enough to move here) and I’m sick of it. I.AM.SO.IN.
What a great idea. The current government should give Daisy a million a year for 5 years to get the word out. Warren is not everyone’s cup of tea but he is a dangerously effective communicator -just ask Mad Max
The difficulty here is Notley tried that. Dialogue here, there, and everywhere. Nothin’.
This. https://nationalpost.com/news/one-thing-canadians-arent-divided-on-blaming-the-government-for-the-blockades
The status quo of Canada is that Alberta is irrelevant to Ottawa whatever partisan group. It’s only about Toronto and Montreal getting wealthy and as long as Quebec/Ontario are happy shit on the rest of you!
I think even Jason doesn’t quite get it yet. He will. Canada is broken. Landlocked Switzerland has done it. So can Alberta. Selling its oil & gas to BC and Ontario! Alberta as a country is what I want.
I’m in. Love Alberta even when I’m stuck in Ottawa
I’m in. Grew up in Ontario, lived in Calgary during the 2000’s and now in BC. Not sure if I’d make the party, but I’m up to help, otherwise.
I’m in. Not sure if I’d make the party though. Grew up in Ontario, lives in Calgary for 10 years and now in BC.
I’m in. Let me know how I can help. I live in Calgary and am well aware of the struggles.
Professor,
I’m in!
Can we include the folks in Saskatchewan – my home province? They’re hurting too.
I have family both in Saskatchewan and Alberta. My heart breaks hearing stories from back home. My brother is one of the many that lost his job. I’m doing this for him.
I now live in Ottawa. I’m here to help.
Dylan
Great of you to do this, WK, and I’m sure your message will be very well-received by a weary and beaten-down Alberta. As you point out, they are tired of being the scapegoat for the entire global climate situation, and tired of being told to “take one for the team”. They rightly see that, once again, those making the proclamations are not those who will suffer most with the sacrifices.
I’m in – so long as your initiative includes at a minimum AB and Sask. Done only under the banner of AB is twice the challenge for half the benefit. I would support more of a regional initiative but not purely a provincial one.
I would love to be a part of the discussion.
Concerned 34 year old of calgary of works for a global industrial conglomerate
Cheers
Josh
.
100% in. Worked on Major Projects the past few years and it really has dried up and have worked intermittently over the past 4 yrs. We need help.gwz
Dear Mr. Kinsella:
Would love to get involved. Str8 to point, I have a bit of unused bilingual meme content relevant to getting pipelines built from a third party advertising project during the 2018 New Brunswick provincial election.
Possible to collaborate if not Toronto based? Best way to communicate concerning this project?
Have a great trip,
Darcy
I am intrigued and would like to hear more.
I’m in. I have nephews in Alberta.
not going to help as self ascribed climate elitists take comfort in the knowledge their climate morality trumps politics and the hardships of others. The demographics of young green urban leftists indicates a 3rd Trudeau gov’t and a majority. A peaceful parting of ways resulting in Western independence is the way to go. Live and let live. Urban Canadians are welcome to their new green fossil fuel free dystopia so let them have it.
Fully agree and happy to donate. Also you should if it can raise enough also consider opening an office on the West Coast. BC Interior may understand Alberta’s struggles, but in Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, that is not the case. Just look at who they elected provincially, anti-pipeline duo of Horgan and Weaver. I have never lived in Alberta, but both my parents were born there and still have family there and I can tell you a lot there are quite angry. Last time people were this mad was in the early 80s when his father was in power.
as a long time (65) years Albertan
all Alberta has to do is embrace some reality therapy, develop a sense of compassion, quit being so selfish and greedy and put “progressive” back in conservative if in fact they remain loyal to their type of mismanagement .
as long as ignorance is a virtue and and you can elect larry from the feed store who can’t sell you more than 10 sacks of seed at a time unanimously if he runs conservative.
our contribution to the environment is clear cutting, strip mining, watershed destroying for a few cows, quad trails and thousands of locked gates to keep the public from seeing the 250 billion dollars of clean up needed on “public” land at abandoned wells , the largest dam by volumne in the world *(sorry not water …toxic effluent from the tarsands), devastated insect, bird, amphibian, reptile and mammal populations.
albertans just can’t see the damage needed to lead their lifestyle, don’t really care except for number one.
don’t cry for albertans
every thing has a beginning ,a middle and an end
look around ghost towns are not that uncommon
I’m in!
I’m in. The biggest problem is the west and east have 2 economies. O$G production increases dollar, while east needs a lower $. Demographics are different too. For those reasons I believe separation is the best option.