02.12.2020 08:25 AM

Christie Blatchford, RIP

What a huge loss to journalism and the country.

And I say that with sincerity – she kicked the living shit out of me in the paper more than once! And I usually deserved it.￼

She was a big Joey fan, so I sent her a get-well Joey pic just last week. So, here it is again, in the hope that it makes her smile in the newsroom upstairs.

1 Comment

  1. Lana Do says:
    February 12, 2020 at 8:58 am

    RIP Christie Blatchford!
    Death and Taxes are something nobody can avoid!
    You were outspoken alive and you will more so in heaven at last!
    Good bye Christie and no one here can replace your voice and your heart ever!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*