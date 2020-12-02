Musings —02.12.2020 08:25 AM—
Christie Blatchford, RIP
Oh no. I am so sorry to hear this. RIP. https://t.co/f5hiddpuIi
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2020
What a huge loss to journalism and the country.
And I say that with sincerity – she kicked the living shit out of me in the paper more than once! And I usually deserved it.￼
She was a big Joey fan, so I sent her a get-well Joey pic just last week. So, here it is again, in the hope that it makes her smile in the newsroom upstairs.
RIP Christie Blatchford!
Death and Taxes are something nobody can avoid!
You were outspoken alive and you will more so in heaven at last!
Good bye Christie and no one here can replace your voice and your heart ever!