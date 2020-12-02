Christie Blatchford, RIP

Warren — Musings —

Oh no. I am so sorry to hear this. RIP. https://t.co/f5hiddpuIi — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 12, 2020

What a huge loss to journalism and the country.

And I say that with sincerity – she kicked the living shit out of me in the paper more than once! And I usually deserved it.￼

She was a big Joey fan, so I sent her a get-well Joey pic just last week. So, here it is again, in the hope that it makes her smile in the newsroom upstairs.