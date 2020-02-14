Warren — Musings —02.14.2020 09:48 AM Fifteen years ago this week! Fore! 1 Comment the real Sean says: February 14, 2020 at 10:12 am In politics there are city councilors, mayors, MPs, some successful, some not. Some even make it into cabinet. Some become leader and even PM and hang around for a while. They are in an elite league. And then there was petit gars, completely in a league of his own. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
