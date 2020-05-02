, 02.05.2020 12:26 PM

Service, perfected

3 Comments

  1. Rene Gaudreau says:
    February 5, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    There are plenty of pics of you on Google Images Mr Kinsella, but none of them rock the Steve Jobs turtleneck quite like this one!

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 5, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Sorry for going full-RC on you but I imagine he’s likely praying to Saint Jude. He’ll need at least that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*