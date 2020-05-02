Feature, Musings —02.05.2020 12:26 PM—
Service, perfected
This poor guy is the process server who was tasked with delivering @MaximeBernier’s lawsuit against me for suggesting he promotes racism. I insisted we take a picture together in the @DaisyGrp lobby. Anyone interested in contributing research, DM me! #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ruqtxPbcNq
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 5, 2020
There are plenty of pics of you on Google Images Mr Kinsella, but none of them rock the Steve Jobs turtleneck quite like this one!
You are too kind. I have the world’s largest collection of black turtlenecks.
Sorry for going full-RC on you but I imagine he’s likely praying to Saint Jude. He’ll need at least that.