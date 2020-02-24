Musings —02.24.2020 11:09 AM—
Things are shitty. But for Trudeau, they’re shittier.
Don't be snotty. And: no I don't. He did do well post-election. His dithering now, however – on barricades, coronavirus, 57 Canadians killed by Iran – has changed all that. If an election were held now, he'd lose it. Even to a leaderless #CPC. #cdnpoli #LPC https://t.co/6IaCpAMYd9
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 24, 2020
Hey Warren, big fan. I was wondering if you think that Peter MacKay will beat Justin Trudeau in a general election? And if Peter MacKay is a lock for the Conservative Leadership?
I don’t think so depending whom you do ask and depending how the Canadian economy will be
revealed and exposed and how all Canadians will be affected!
A change in the governing power and tools won’t be the absolute simplex answer !
Everything some thing goes sideways not necessary an political hero and genius will be found to replace the present one even though we think the present leader can not be qualified !
We always have to choose!
Too bad we don’t have neither very good choice nor adequate choice!
We have zero option and a recession is likely to happen!
Thanks Warren for this questionnaire!
Who would invest in our country now? Rail lines are blocked and goods can’t reach markets. Companies don’t need the headache of dealing with ever changing regulations ( see Tech)
Things are shitty???? There going to get alot worse. If a Prime Minister is good for the economy and gives people reason hope for “sunny ways” I couldn’t care less if they were Liberal or Conservative. Optimism is at an all time low
Leaderless parties do better because everyone imagines thier ideal leader in charge.
It’s getting worse. Teck is delayed but Chinese get permission to drill on the East Coast?
And yet some wonder about the talk of Wexit?
This give you a clue?
Others credit Trudeau’s willingness to deal with any crook, thug, international criminal or dictator in his single minded pursuit of that UN seat, with the rest of the racist, misogynist anti-Semites seated there now.
J.H.,
Teck are brilliant strategists. They now have lit the proverbial fire under Trudeau and cabinet’s ass. If cabinet really was telegraphing this was not going through — so better fig leaf by withdrawing or delaying the project, then they were foolish beyond belief if the PMO was behind that kind of a political strategy. Now the pressure for outright approval multiplies by a thousand fold. Interesting times ahead for cabinet and LPC MPs. Ah, the upcoming pleasures of a minority Parliament? (Pablo won’t be thrilled.)
“He did well” because he kept his presence low and his ministers did all the media facetime. Frankly, the one time during the Iranian shooting of a passenger plane where – supposedly – he did well he really did not. Why? because he permitted the media to imply that the US (Trump) were somehow to blame for the event.
Let there now be no misconceptions about him. The real Trudeau is a ditherer and inept when it is time to step up and show “real” leadership.
As for an earlier comment regarding the blockades “Canada has 49,000 km of rail lines. It has 38,000 km of highways. It has 550 port facilities.” The blockades are folding like Superman on a laundry day.”
Justin Trudeau disgusts me. But I’m going to say he is playing this brilliantly. Why?
One of Justin’s main goals is taking action on climate change. This is his over-riding passion. Through his good friends and people like his senior advisor Sarah Goodman (formerly VP Tides Canada), I contend that Justin knew civil disobedience such as rail blockades was almost a certainty. I knew environmentalists who told me that rail blockades were an effective way of generating publicity, so Justin with closer contacts than me, would also know that and be positioned to take advantage of it.
I think he was banking on the premiers taking the heat and negative publicity for removing blockades. He would stand aloof and talk about peaceful resolution and dialogue.
Will he be seen as surrendering to the mob? Hey this mob are in favour of what Justin wants; namely to stop new fossil fuel energy projects.
As for future mob rule, Justin is banking that Canadians are not that organized, nor that passionate, and not allied with First Nations, to do it for other issues.
Does Justin have a minority government? In name only. The Bloc, the NDP, and the Greens will support him in this regard. They are all passionate about stopping fossil fuel projects. They won’t risk an election. I predict they’ll prop him up for years.
I don’t know what “incentives” Justin offered Teck; perhaps they floated a carbon tax on coal exports? Or preferential consideration for mining projects such as lithium in Quebec? But Teck’s withdrawal allows Justin to say “I didn’t kill it, Teck made a commercial decision.”
If you look at this through a climate change lens Justin got exactly what he wanted. The Bloc, the NDP, and the Greens will support him cause that’s what they want too. Even if they vote him out, Justin wins the issue he is most passionate about.
As for TMX, I predict the civil disobedience will repeat. Justin will kill TMX saying it’s too expensive and is now uneconomic.
I detest Justin, but well played.
NDP, Green and Bloc may prop up LPC, but Justin Trudeau isn’t likely to be at the helm for much longer. Someone tweeted @ Mr. Kinsella several weeks back that Mr. Trudeau won’t run again in the next election and Mr. Kinsella acknowledged that he’s heard that repeatedly.
Chrystia Freeland has been rumoured as JT’s replacement since his groping re-emerged in 2018. Apparently LPC have increasingly wanted to get rid of JT since the groping scandal through the SNC scandal through the blackface scandal through losing the majority up to now. It’s no coincidence that Ms. Freeland has been elevated to Deputy PM, she’s assumed most of JT’s prior duties (she’s now de facto PM), & the ChrystiaForCanada.ca website has emerged. Although UN’s Mark Carney has also been rumoured as JT’s replacement, if I was a betting man I think LPC will anoint Ms. Freeland as their new leader soon, and in the spirit of feminism they’ll promote the fact that she’ll be the first woman PM in 27 years (and likely to have a longer tenure than the first one).
Rumour has it more Trudeau scandals are brewing, so I’m sure LPC will want to get ahead of them and remove/replace him before those scandals catch fire. We’ll see. As Mr. Kinsella (and others) have accurately stated, Mr. Trudeau has gone from being LPC’s greatest asset in 2015 to now being their biggest liability, by far.
I am no fan of Trudeau’s, and I wouldn’t vote for the Libs if an election were held tomorrow. However, it wouldn’t be because of the barricade situation, at least not directly. I don’t think any other leader could have done much better, given the circumstances.
Where I do believe JT deserves criticism is his treatment of Scheer, and the overall attempt to keep this a political discussion rather than something about the well-being of the country.
But an election won’t be held now, so his popularity at present is of no consequence. Elections always follow a campaign, during which various social issues (abortion, attendance at pride parades) rise to heightened levels of importance. What with a disengaged electorate, a fawning media (for the most part hostile to his chief competitor, whoever that might be), a message of fear that anyone else would make ‘Fordian’ spending cuts, and another endorsement from Obama, he’ll come out smelling of roses.
Trudeau did well. You have to keep a lid on the shitstorm that could have erupted. What pisses me off is Scheer. Trying to make everything a political hitjob. This guy is the biggest asshole this country ever elected. If he had had his way it would have been outright war with First Nations. I repeat with emphasis, Scheer sickens me!
Yeah, I wonder how the other leaders would deal with the blockades. Seems like a no-win situation. That having been said, Trudeau’s performance as PM has been terrible. I wasn’t fooled by the “serious bearded politician” act, because it was just that – another performance.
The coup de grace for him will be if Sars CoV-2(its new name) gets out of control in Canada…..I hope and pray to God it does not….but if Iran, Italy or S. Korea are any indication, it looks like we may be in for it too…..Other issues may be quickly forgotten, but if many people get sick because of lax inspection and quarantining….they are going to be looking for someone to blame.
There is no advantage for Alberta to remain in Canada. None! TMX will be the next target. Jason better come to his senses about everything. Become President of Alberta Jason or continue to let Rachel blame you for not kissing Ottawa and blame you for Alberta’s downfall! Time for the referendum. There is no other option.
At this point, I can’t imagine the purpose of JT actually showing up at any meetings anymore on any issue, in any circumstance.