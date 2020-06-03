Failure-ology

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Why did Justin Trudeau lose a million votes in the 2019 election? Why did he lose his majority? Why did he lose his standing in the world, and with Canadians?

Because of LavScam. Because of the Aga Khan, and unbalanced budgets, and no electoral reform, and serial scandals. Because of things he did personally, too: Aga Khan, LavScam, and Gropegate, and elbowing a female MP, and blackface, and the unrelenting solipsism and conceits.

All that. But it has been the arrogance of Trudeau and his cabal, too. Konrad Yakabuski writes up an indictment about that, here. Highlights below.