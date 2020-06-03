Feature, Musings —03.06.2020 08:23 AM—
Failure-ology
Why did Justin Trudeau lose a million votes in the 2019 election? Why did he lose his majority? Why did he lose his standing in the world, and with Canadians?
Because of LavScam. Because of the Aga Khan, and unbalanced budgets, and no electoral reform, and serial scandals. Because of things he did personally, too: Aga Khan, LavScam, and Gropegate, and elbowing a female MP, and blackface, and the unrelenting solipsism and conceits.
All that. But it has been the arrogance of Trudeau and his cabal, too. Konrad Yakabuski writes up an indictment about that, here. Highlights below.
One of the great ironies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is that it has proved so ineffective in the one area where it so emphatically promised to outdo its predecessors.
It was always presumptuous on the part of Mr. Trudeau and his former principal secretary, Gerald Butts, to suggest they would run a more effective government than any of those that came before them. But by dropping the ball so spectacularly on so many key files, Mr. Trudeau’s Prime Minister’s Office set itself up for the failure that has now befallen it.
…The Trudeau PMO has never seemed clear on its own priorities. So how could it expect the senior bureaucracy to be clear on them? At both the micro-policy level (electoral reform, balancing the budget by 2019) and macro-policy level (reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, supporting economic growth while fighting climate change), the Trudeau government has continually sent mixed signals to the bureaucracy about how seriously it takes its own promises.
When it has sprung into action, the Trudeau PMO has typically made a mess of it. The SNC-Lavalin affair, which started out with a straightforward move to bring Canadian law on deferred prosecution agreements in line with that of other developed countries, nearly destroyed Mr. Trudeau’s government all because the PMO failed to abide by its own deliverology credo.
It is perhaps no coincidence that the Trudeau government’s most notable successes – the implementation of the Canada Child Benefit and medical aid in dying, and the negotiation of new health-care funding agreements with the provinces – were overseen by low-key ministers who kept their eyes on the ball rather than their Twitter feeds. Social Development Minister Jean- Yves Duclos and Jane Philpott, Mr. Trudeau’s first health minister, were focused on results, not retweets.
Overall, however, execution has proved to be the Achilles heel of this government. It has proved inept at buying fighter planes or fixing the Phoenix pay system. It promised a bigger role for Canada in global affairs but has earned a reputation abroad for being fickle and stingy. The Canada Infrastructure Bank extends its record for overpromising and underdelivering.
Indeed, the scariest words in Canadian English may have become: “I’m from the Trudeau government, and I’m here to help.”
FN rail blockades: no Jody Wilson-Raybould to diffuse the situation.
COVID-19 virus: no Dr. Jane Philpott to manage the situation.
Why?
Because JT can’t work with individuals, smarter and stronger than him.
We deserve better.
Women smarter than him.
Speaking of women smarter than him;
https://business.financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-canada-is-a-giant-carbon-sink-why-are-we-not-getting-credit-for-it
Ms. Francis confirms what we’ve long suspected; the sell out to the UN for the security council seat and the use of Climate Change fears as an election ploy.
There is every reason to insist that Canada be given it’s due credit, in the face of what was happening elsewhere.
The Trudeau Liberals failed mightily in their duty to protect our interests, deliberately so.
Due to increased forest fires, the Pine Beetle and melting permafrost, Canada’s forests and tundra is increasingly a source of greenhouse gases, rather then a sink.
Absolutely.
Iona Campagnolo and Judy LaMarsh had the same problem with JT’s Dad.
Except there was no doubt that his father would stand and battle for “Canada” against all comers seeking to divide or malign it. Same with Chretien, Clark, Mulroney and even, in an understated way, Harper. Despite my con leanings, I didn’t agree with those calling for summary police or military action against the blockades, but even though JT may be partially vindicated (we’ll see–did he just buy them off?), he still comes across as weak, even bewildered. He always manages to leave the impression that he thinks Canada is a stage for him to show off his wokeness and that he wakes up each morning wondering who he can apologize to before dinner.
I suspect that Yakabuski’s thoughts are from the Globe but don’t you think at a minimum that you ought to credit the source? Newspapers, and print media in general, require all the support that they can garner.
I fucking named him; I linked to it directly. How could possibly miss any of that?
Failure to execute is a feature of all governments, to one degree or another. The difference with JT is that he makes his proposals with such arrogance and virtue-signalling. It’s like that condescending look you get from someone who thinks they know it all, but in reality they are no smarter than anyone else.
Some people dislike conservatives, but it’s mainly due to things they promise AND enact. Those same people like what JT is saying, but he doesn’t deliver (although a lot of oxygen, time, and money is spent on the non-delivery).
“Vote Justin – he’ll tell you what you want to hear, and spend lots of time and money not delivering it!”
“The Trudeau PMO has never seemed clear on its own priorities.”
Perhaps. But look at it from Trudeau and Butts’ point of view. Their overarching objective is to stymie the oil and gas industry in Canada. And they’ve been very successful.
Does Trudeau care about the rail blockades? Before you answer, ask the question, “Do the rail blockades help Trudeau get to his overarching objective mentioned above” Yes they do. Just recently the major investor in the Saguenay LNG project pulled out. Victory for Trudeau.
Trudeau’s inaction on rail blockades gives a green light to TMX protests this summer. After a prolonged period of no rail service, he’ll cancel TMX saying its uneconomic and too disruptive. The Greens, NDP, and Bloc will support him.
For those who suggest that energy projects bring revenue to government coffers, Trudeau could reply, “my carbon tax will bring in a lot more revenue.” Look at the VAT rates and hydrocarbon prices in Europe to see how far Trudeau could take them.
We can criticize Trudeau for not doing enough on other files, but Trudeau has set HIS priority. He is single mindedly focussed on the ONE thing that matters most to him.
Access to information changes – quit
Parliamentary expenses reports – didn’t happen
Electoral Reform- quit
ending Omnibus bills – gave up
balanced budget – fuck that
Energy Strategy – over
Terror law review – forget it
F 35s – no one has the foggiest idea WTF is going on
Ships – ibid
Reconciliation – worse than when it started
Cell phone bill reductions – not happening
Resign. Resign. Resign. Resign. Resign.