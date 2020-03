BRING IT HOME FOR OUR JOE, BABY JESUS! WOOOT https://t.co/5KWvrBDTRn

“Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race and Plans to Endorse Biden” WOOOOOT #SuperTuesday via @NYTimes https://t.co/6AkaIGCLi9

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 2, 2020