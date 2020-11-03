, 03.11.2020 08:10 AM

#JoeMentum! #SuperTuesday2! @JoeBiden visits @DaisyGrp!

As a public service, I again watched last night’s proceedings on CNN, and reported my impressions on the Twitter machine.  As Joe racked up big win after big win, I started grinning, thinking about how I’m going to name and shame everyone who mocked me for supporting Joe Biden for years.

Herewith and hereupon, however, my assorted Twitter impressions, including my now-standard fun exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper:

  1. Derek Pearce says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Im releived the Dems are going with the safer choice. Swing voters don’t want a revolutionary rabble rouser (no matter how good some of his ideas actually are, and many of them are). It’s far more important to get Punkinhead out of there.

  2. Jim R says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Should credence be given to the notion that Sanders supporters will stay home (or even vote for Trump!?!?!) on election day if their man isn’t the nominee?
    Does it matter significantly if they do stay home?

    • Gyor says:
      March 11, 2020 at 11:06 am

      Demiexit is trending hard on twitter, so yeah, its looking like an other term for Donald Trump. Trump will eat Biden alive on Stage.

  3. Steve T says:
    March 11, 2020 at 11:11 am

    This is a very good development. While some of Sanders’s ideas may have resonance with some U.S. voters, most of them don’t – and most U.S. voters are what we need to get rid of Mr. Cheeto.

    I also think Sanders’s ideas aren’t really fully-formed, nor costed. They sound great in a vacuum (a chicken in every pot!), but they don’t mesh with reality. They also are repeatedly compared to alleged programs in Europe, whereas in reality those European programs are not at all the same as what Sanders is proposing.

