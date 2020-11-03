JoeMentum! #SuperTuesday2! @JoeBiden visits @DaisyGrp!

Warren — Feature, Musings —

As a public service, I again watched last night’s proceedings on CNN, and reported my impressions on the Twitter machine. As Joe racked up big win after big win, I started grinning, thinking about how I’m going to name and shame everyone who mocked me for supporting Joe Biden for years.

Herewith and hereupon, however, my assorted Twitter impressions, including my now-standard fun exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper: