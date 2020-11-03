Feature, Musings —03.11.2020 08:10 AM—
#JoeMentum! #SuperTuesday2! @JoeBiden visits @DaisyGrp!
As a public service, I again watched last night’s proceedings on CNN, and reported my impressions on the Twitter machine. As Joe racked up big win after big win, I started grinning, thinking about how I’m going to name and shame everyone who mocked me for supporting Joe Biden for years.
Herewith and hereupon, however, my assorted Twitter impressions, including my now-standard fun exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper:
We’re reaching that magical time when @jaketapper @wolfblitzer and – most particularly – @JohnKingCNN’s wonderful wall will bewitch & beguile us on @cnn for #SuperTuesday2. If any of you interrupt me over the next few hours, I will have you exiled to Mar-A-Lago. I’m not kidding.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 10, 2020
@JohnKingCNN can make Macomb County compelling. pic.twitter.com/FlB6ndv0Fu
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
Oops, @cnn. #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/sQw5oelQe1
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
Good luck tonight, @BernieSanders. You’re going to need a lot of it. #SuperTuesday2 #JOEMOMENTUM
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
#JoeMentum #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/DbxeayQB98
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
I derive adolescent glee from hearing about a place bearing the name “Kalamazoo.” #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/om8NnXFaWr
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
WOOOOOOT #JoeMentum #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/v3PkwzkOxj
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
Lucky charm tonight. @JoeBiden #JoeMentum #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/jPzpVe2ptB
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
I’m again waiting for @DrBiden and @SymoneDSanders to kick the stuffing out of someone who steps out of line tonight. #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/eD7F22VURd
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
I hereby warn everyone who mocked me for supporting @JoeBiden over the years that I am about to dig up all their nasty comments and mock them endlessly for having their collective heads up their collective asses. #Democrats #SuperTuesday2 #JoeMentum
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
This Sanders spox on @cnn embodies the problem with that whole campaign: they think “OK Boomer” is an entire strategy. #SuperTuesday2 #Democrats
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
He’s not a Democrat. He’s a registered Independent Senator. So, no. He was never going to win in 2016 or 2020. https://t.co/RWQSUvlA1F
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
Sorry, I decided not to drop acid with you tonight. https://t.co/iMApCqrgjK
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
https://t.co/PS6V2ZqLMH https://t.co/gg7WPvwp4K
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2020
Holy moly what a speech @JoeBiden just gave. #Democrats #SuperTuesday2
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
It’s pretty hard for Bernie to win this. pic.twitter.com/ekXb4UTX3B
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
Yeah, but I’m gonna work my ass off for him, and I hope it makes your head explode https://t.co/GQeU4NxDXn
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
This explains a lot of things about @JoeBiden and his strength and decency. pic.twitter.com/TPdC29ll0D
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
Hey! Look who popped by @DaisyGrp again this morning! #JoeMentum #Democrats @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/rVnojaAnD6
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2020
Im releived the Dems are going with the safer choice. Swing voters don’t want a revolutionary rabble rouser (no matter how good some of his ideas actually are, and many of them are). It’s far more important to get Punkinhead out of there.
Should credence be given to the notion that Sanders supporters will stay home (or even vote for Trump!?!?!) on election day if their man isn’t the nominee?
Does it matter significantly if they do stay home?
Demiexit is trending hard on twitter, so yeah, its looking like an other term for Donald Trump. Trump will eat Biden alive on Stage.
This is a very good development. While some of Sanders’s ideas may have resonance with some U.S. voters, most of them don’t – and most U.S. voters are what we need to get rid of Mr. Cheeto.
I also think Sanders’s ideas aren’t really fully-formed, nor costed. They sound great in a vacuum (a chicken in every pot!), but they don’t mesh with reality. They also are repeatedly compared to alleged programs in Europe, whereas in reality those European programs are not at all the same as what Sanders is proposing.