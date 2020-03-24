Mike Bezzeg, RIP

Warren — Musings —

He was a legend in Calgary’s music scene and beyond. Gave the Hot Nasties one of our first big breaks, and featured us on his hit TV show, FM Moving Pictures.

He was killed in a car crash in Calgary this week, delivering food to a family who were in quarantine￼. That was the kind of guy he was. Kind and selfless and decent. You probably saw his comments on my Facebook page over the years, always encouraging me. We were supposed to get together this month so he could interview me for his new show, but the pandemic interfered.

My deepest condolences to his wife and his children, who he clearly loved very much. We will miss him always.￼￼