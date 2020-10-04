Warren — Musings —04.10.2020 11:14 AM Distracted, Trump? 2 Comments Gloriosus et Liber says: April 10, 2020 at 2:21 pm I love the stuff from the Lincoln Project. Rick Wilson is the best. Reply Douglas W says: April 10, 2020 at 3:26 pm Republicans have no defence …. except turn on their leader. It’ll happen because those up for re-election ain’t going down with the ship. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
I love the stuff from the Lincoln Project. Rick Wilson is the best.
Republicans have no defence …. except turn on their leader.
It’ll happen because those up for re-election ain’t going down with the ship.