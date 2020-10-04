04.10.2020 08:46 AM

I’d say let them all drop dead, but this virus isn’t into irony

1 Comment

  1. jsa says:
    April 10, 2020 at 10:21 am

    yeah, annoying as hell when cons start acting like libs… seriously, for every con that ‘knows better than the doctors and experts’ there’s a precious little snowflake with a collection of magic stones or cupboard full of tinctures.

    https://www.realclearscience.com/journal_club/2014/10/20/are_liberals_or_conservatives_more_anti-vaccine_108905.html

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*