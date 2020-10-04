Musings —04.10.2020 08:46 AM—
I’d say let them all drop dead, but this virus isn’t into irony
The new conservative thing is to protest lockdowns, because they apparently know better than the doctors and the experts. So, as they trumpet “freedom,” they’ll have the freedom to get everyone else sick.
What a time to be alive! (But not for long.)
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 10, 2020
yeah, annoying as hell when cons start acting like libs… seriously, for every con that ‘knows better than the doctors and experts’ there’s a precious little snowflake with a collection of magic stones or cupboard full of tinctures.
https://www.realclearscience.com/journal_club/2014/10/20/are_liberals_or_conservatives_more_anti-vaccine_108905.html