Musings —04.16.2020 09:18 AM—
Live free or die. Like, really die.
Your freedom to get CORVID-19 ends where my respiratory system begins. https://t.co/W99AMhGOMF
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 10, 2020
Everyone of us takes risks each day. Similarly we have risks thrust upon us each day. For example; driving a car, a 1 in 8500 chance of dying each year. Similarly, a bad flu year. Yet we as a society accept these risks.
So now the question is “how much risk does COVID-19 present?” We will have to address that question and we will have imperfect knowledge to make that decision.
I have asked at this site what level of risk would be acceptable to go back to work. No one answered. I have yet to see any politician; Trump, Biden, Trudeau, or Scheer, etc. answer that question. Similarly the main street media seems silent on this vital issue.
We also have to balance the cost of the shutdown in lives against the loss of life from the virus.
So as a first step, I would like to see how total deaths from all causes plots against previous years. I might be wrong, but this could give us a better handle on how serious the virus is compared to our normal existence. It should be done for countries, but also for states and provinces like New York, Quebec, Ontario.
I have people in my office who systematically refuse each year to get the flu shot. In other words, they don’t give a shit if they’re a carrier, or get sick themselves. Even yearly worldwide death statistics doesn’t sway them.
Same thing this time. A lot of people are looking at the worldwide mortality rate in percentages and don’t give a shit. They do the social-distancing and that’s it. No mask. Sooo…in the final analysis, we need provincial, territorial and municipal requirements for mandatory mask wearing. Otherwise, forget it because wearing it proactively and voluntarily is not in one hell of a lot of people’s DNA…