Musings —04.20.2020 12:23 PM—
The new world
A few months from now, there will be two classes of people: those with proven immunity, and those who don’t. It’s going to upend a lot of the old class structure. #coronavirus
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 20, 2020
Profoundly true.
Assuming immunity is persistent.
Also assuming that it doesn’t mutate along the lines of a seasonal style coronavirus and become endemic.
Also assuming we haven’t / won’t all catch it anyway.
Interesting study out of California where they estimated the actual prevalence is anywhere between 50 and 85 times higher than whats being diagnosed.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.14.20062463v1
Which if true means all the statistics that are being thrown around are simply inaccurate when it comes to mortality rates.
There is simply no way to tell without testing a larger portion of the population than the ones who show symptoms or are connected to people who show symptoms.
Proven immunity? One can only hope. You only get a few weeks of immunity after recovering from the common cold (which is caused by both corona virus and rhino virus). There have been no studies or other indications that recovered patients have ANY immunity to COVID. In fact, there have been reports from South Korea and Japan that some recovered patients have been re-infected.