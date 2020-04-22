Musings —04.22.2020 08:12 AM—
Trudeau popularity way, way up
Here.
I suspect Donald Trump is making him look pretty darn good, in comparative terms. But by all means, keep singing the praises of Trump, dumb Canadian conservatives.
Musings —04.22.2020 08:12 AM—
Here.
I suspect Donald Trump is making him look pretty darn good, in comparative terms. But by all means, keep singing the praises of Trump, dumb Canadian conservatives.
PM JT must be wishing he could go to the polls right now.
200 seats would be in reach.
Thomas Mulcair was critical of Trudeau in today’s Toronto Sun
“Trudeau has replaced Parliament with press conferences.”
“He can take as long as he wants to answer, in English and in French. By the time he winds down a four-minute answer, you’ve forgotten the question. No one can fire back.”
“These virtual press conferences are stage-managed affairs. Trudeau is all alone and cannot really be challenged. He has the ice to himself and there’s no goalie.”
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/mulcair-canadians-deserve-government-accountability-especially-now
And where is Mr Jagmeet Singh?