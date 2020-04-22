04.22.2020 08:12 AM

Trudeau popularity way, way up

Here.

I suspect Donald Trump is making him look pretty darn good, in comparative terms. But by all means, keep singing the praises of Trump, dumb Canadian conservatives.

2 Comments

  1. Douglas W says:
    April 22, 2020 at 8:19 am

    PM JT must be wishing he could go to the polls right now.
    200 seats would be in reach.

    Reply
  2. joe says:
    April 22, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Thomas Mulcair was critical of Trudeau in today’s Toronto Sun

    “Trudeau has replaced Parliament with press conferences.”

    “He can take as long as he wants to answer, in English and in French. By the time he winds down a four-minute answer, you’ve forgotten the question. No one can fire back.”

    “These virtual press conferences are stage-managed affairs. Trudeau is all alone and cannot really be challenged. He has the ice to himself and there’s no goalie.”

    https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/mulcair-canadians-deserve-government-accountability-especially-now

    And where is Mr Jagmeet Singh?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*