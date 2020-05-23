Allen Baekeland, RIP

Warren — Musings —

We were friends in high school, at Bishop Carroll. We all loved punk rock and he sort of managed those of us in the unmanageable Social Blemishes.

That’s Allen wearing shades and a Union Jack pinned to his shirt, in a photograph of the Blemishes that appeared in the Calgary Herald in 1978 or so. We had lots of fun in that basement.

Anyway, after high school, we all took different paths. He loved country music and was in a band that played Greek stuff. We stuck with punk rock.

You can hear Allen hollering the count-in (in German, natch) on the Hot Nasties’ anthem, Invasion of the Tribbles. He always, always encouraged us to keep going, and so we did.

Our deepest condolences to his family.