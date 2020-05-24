Musings —05.24.2020 12:40 PM—
This week’s Sparky! Five political rules to clip and save!
This week’s @RatSparky: five immutable political rules! pic.twitter.com/XI4zJ3939b
— SparkyTheTalkingRat (@RatSparky) May 24, 2020
Rule Number Six:
Never, ever, fully deregulate financial services. If you do, you’re proving to all and sundry that you’re absolutely TheUltimateMoronTM.
This crisis has proven that we must spend hundreds of billions of more public funds on hiring bureaucrats who will in turn spend billions of public funds on hiring consultants to make all the decissions. Only when unaccountable officials have created an insurmountable stockpile of powerpoints, flow charts and corporate buzzwords will we ever feel safe again.
And it’s my Christian Duty to let you all know that institutional investors and the rich are now demonstrably out of the U.S. market. You know, the market that went down 35% and is about to drop 60%-75%…like almost all bear market rallies, surprise, surprise, only retail investors will be left holding the bag at the time of the huge drop. The watchword is DUMP, cause here it comes.
Buffett only lost 50 billion and is out of the market…