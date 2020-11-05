Today’s Warren Explainer©️

Musings —05.11.2020 09:49 AM—
The US 2020 ballot question will be social distancing vs. opening everything up. Or, as we call it up here in Canada, living vs. dying.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 11, 2020
The vicious partisan vitriol has been quite worrisome. Thankfully Hollywood celebrities are stepping in and telling people to knock it off and settle down. My faith has now been restored that popularly elected democratic institutions have the ability to handle an international crisis of unimaginable complexity.
Further, all the TV ads produced by gigantic corporations, featuring depressing piano music and still photos of random healthcare workers are a reassuring reminder that we can always count on capitalism to look out for ordinary people.
1. Social distancing and opening things up are not mutually exclusive.
2. Canadians shouldn’t get too smug about comparing Canada to the US. Consider what’s happening in Montreal.
3. Andrew Cuomo. Does his order forcing senior care centers to take in COVID patients fall under social distancing or opening things up? Just curious.
Re your point #2, in some respects it depends how you count and what you choose to count. As one columnist I read pointed out, the US looks really bad when you include the New York numbers. You back those out, and Canada and the US look fairly similar.
On the other hand, turnabout is fair play: if you back out the Quebec numbers, Canada looks very good. Notably BC, given the fact it’s our third most populous province and Vancouver International Airport is basically a huge pipeline to China.
Doctor, you raise some valid points for the situation today.
But, my caution to Canadians is that the pandemic isn’t over. There is lots of time for things to get worse, and we might even be faced with a second wave in the fall. I hope not on both counts.
I’m quite certain this issue will come up frequently as a ballot question.
A clip from that font of misinformation Fox News. Not exactly a smoking gun.