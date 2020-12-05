Musings —05.12.2020 01:42 PM—
Why Biden will win and Trump will lose
Hope you’re right.
But I don’t see Trump and his hardcore followers, going quietly into the night.
Could get quite ugly, after election night.
Douglas,
If he’s President-Elect, Biden will have to get up on that tank just like Yeltsin did.
Many of us (like me) laughed when Trump ran to become the Republican presidential nominee in 2016.
Many of us (again looking in the mirror) laughed when Trump ran to become President of the US in 2016.
So far Trump has had the last laugh.
And if people take for granted Trump’s loss to Biden in November, well, Trump may yet have another last laugh.
Given Biden’s age and the possibility that he’s in the early stages of dementia, the VP pick is going to be more important than ever. As such, if Biden picks a far(ish) left (at least by US standards), AOC-type Democrat as his running mate, it may well be game over. Unfortunately, he’s already massively narrowed the field of potential picks by saying he’s going to pick a woman.
I don’t put it past Biden and Democrats to again shoot themselves in the foot.
Both are good, but the first one is obviously way too long for TV. So where will it air? Presumably online, and only for those who go looking for it (ie – existing supporters).
Second one is much tighter, and focuses on the real issue in my view: character. You can be naive, you can get things wrong, and perhaps people will forgive you. But if you are an a-hole to everyone, you are toast.
Not so sure… I find it a bit busy and overpacked. You’ve got to prove your point / hit’em between the eyes in 15 seconds or less to make an impact these days. I’d suggest a simple voice over of Trump transposed with the exact dates and statistics IE line graph moving upwards while he’s speaking. Avoid media quotes / citations. Joe and Jane frontporch / undecided might not trust established media but they’ll trust simple cas. counts.
I still think the most effective negative ad ever produced against a sitting government was the Tories 2006 “Entitlements”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMigqLziqPk Its so simple and just re-affirmed / more *importantly validated* voters stored beliefs as nurtured through the campaign. Its a great model for future ads for any libs / cons / dems / reps.