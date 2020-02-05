Why Canada is doing much better than the U.S.

From today’s New York Times. Short version:

• Canada has public health care

• Canadian hospitals are publicly managed and coordinated

• Canada has had effective leadership that works cooperatively, not competitively

Massachusetts, the previous home of Professor Berman, has a population of 6.8 million and British Columbia has slightly over five million residents. But the toll of the pandemic on the two areas has been significantly different. As of Friday afternoon in Massachusetts, there have been more than 62,000 reported cases and 3,562 deaths, or 52 fatalities for every 100,000 people. In B.C., there have been just 2,112 reported cases and 111 deaths or just two victims for every 100,000 residents.