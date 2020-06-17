06.17.2020 03:14 PM

Good

Trudeau needed to be taught a lesson.

Also, I’m Irish. Erin Go Bragh.

2 Comments

  1. The Doctor says:
    June 17, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    The Liberal Party of Canada fixation/obsession with this getting a UNSC seat is really weird.

    The whole campaign also seems to animate these people — let’s call them “delusional losers” — who have a completely inflated view of Canada’s actual relevance and importance in the world. Pssst — we’re not really that important or relevant.

    Reply
  2. joe long says:
    June 17, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    To paraphrase Trudeau; “Canada’s back, yep way back.”

    Today the rest of the world sent team Trudeau a message that they don’t want any virtue lectures from the hypocrite in chief, Justin Trudeau.

    Now will Justin return to isolation in his cottage, or will he go off for a summer at his dacha.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*