Musings —06.17.2020 03:14 PM—
Good
Trudeau needed to be taught a lesson.
Also, I’m Irish. Erin Go Bragh.
CANADA loses #UNSC bid on first ballot. Norway and Ireland win.
— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) June 17, 2020
Musings —06.17.2020 03:14 PM—
Trudeau needed to be taught a lesson.
Also, I’m Irish. Erin Go Bragh.
CANADA loses #UNSC bid on first ballot. Norway and Ireland win.
— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) June 17, 2020
The Liberal Party of Canada fixation/obsession with this getting a UNSC seat is really weird.
The whole campaign also seems to animate these people — let’s call them “delusional losers” — who have a completely inflated view of Canada’s actual relevance and importance in the world. Pssst — we’re not really that important or relevant.
To paraphrase Trudeau; “Canada’s back, yep way back.”
Today the rest of the world sent team Trudeau a message that they don’t want any virtue lectures from the hypocrite in chief, Justin Trudeau.
Now will Justin return to isolation in his cottage, or will he go off for a summer at his dacha.