Here’s a #TBT! Here’s a grainy photo of the Hot Nasties at the Calgary Stampede, 1980, for our last-ever show with Tom and Wayne.

There were 2,000 there for us and George Wall’s amazing Rock’n’Roll Bitches from Edmonton. Allen Baekeland (RIP) told us it was the best show we ever did. Forty years ago!‬

[Left to right: Sane the Wayne Ahern, Nuclear Age Winkie Smith, Ras Pierre Schenk]