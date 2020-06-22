Warren — Musings —06.22.2020 10:55 AM We put up a sign 1 Comment PJH says: June 22, 2020 at 12:29 pm Nice. One of the good things of the CoVid19 pandemic (if there can be anything good about it) is the realization,for many of us, that we were putting people on pedestals( professional jocks and Hollywood stars in particular) that were far too high. Entertainment is important, but I’d much rather have food…. courtesy of farm labourers, processing plant workers, truckers, and grocery chain workers, who risked their health, and in some cases, their lives…so that we would not go without. I salute them. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Nice. One of the good things of the CoVid19 pandemic (if there can be anything good about it) is the realization,for many of us, that we were putting people on pedestals( professional jocks and Hollywood stars in particular) that were far too high.
Entertainment is important, but I’d much rather have food…. courtesy of farm labourers, processing plant workers, truckers, and grocery chain workers, who risked their health, and in some cases, their lives…so that we would not go without.
I salute them.