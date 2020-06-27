WE take care of our friends

@CANADALAND are dicks, but they did good work on the “WE” non-profit which @JustinTrudeau just made very profitable. Along with being a conflict of interest, Ottawa has thousands of world-class public servants who could have done the work. #cdnpoli https://t.co/ZZDftGdb8O

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 27, 2020