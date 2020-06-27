Musings —06.27.2020 09:43 AM—
WE take care of our friends
Alex Ballingall at the Toronto Star has done outstanding work on this burgeoning scandal. (So much for your media conspiracy theories, conservative trolls.￼)
@CANADALAND are dicks, but they did good work on the “WE” non-profit which @JustinTrudeau just made very profitable. Along with being a conflict of interest, Ottawa has thousands of world-class public servants who could have done the work. #cdnpoli https://t.co/ZZDftGdb8O
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 27, 2020