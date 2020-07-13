Musings —07.13.2020 11:01 AM—
Highly-scientific poll™️ on WE scandal
Vote now, vote often!
This week’s #LPC #WEGate talking points:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 13, 2020
Musings —07.13.2020 11:01 AM—
Vote now, vote often!
This week’s #LPC #WEGate talking points:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 13, 2020
He just admitted he made a mistake and apologized. So glad we cleared that up.
Breaking news…
“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he “made a mistake” by not recusing himself from his cabinet’s decision to outsource a $900-million volunteer student grant program to WE Charity, which has close ties to his family and himself.”
Watch the MSM move on as if though nothing ever happened and as CBC’s Aaron Wherry has already claimed “Justin is a victim of his own privilege and status”
You missed one: But, but, the Conservatives did stuff like this too! At some point in the past. Maybe. Bad Conservatives. Bad! Did we mention bad Conservatives?
Scroll down Twitter from your post, and look at the excellent rebuttal from Michael Barrett to exactly this sort of defense. A defense, notably, that is being dutiful parroted by some in the media.