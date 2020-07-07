Warren — Musings —07.07.2020 08:13 AM It’s just a hunch, but I don’t think the government will be reopening the border anytime soon 1 Comment Steve T says: July 7, 2020 at 12:07 pm I agree that the U.S. has bungled their COVID response, and their “individualism” approach is not working in this instance. That said, this map is misleading. It shows a bunch of smaller dots for the U.S., which mush together and look like a big sea of red. By contrast, all of Canada’s dots are aggregated into one per province, making them look less severe. If you spread out the dots regionally (especially in Ontario and Quebec), like they did on the U.S. part, it would look very different. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
