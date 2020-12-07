Warren — Feature, Musings —07.12.2020 05:33 PM KINSELLACAST 116: “WE” have corruption, too – as told by Adler, Mraz & Kinsella 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: July 12, 2020 at 6:29 pm Warren, What you said off the top about Garneau: that’s the Marc I know and supported for leadership during my ten-year tenure as a Liberal Party member. Won’t be surprised in the slightest if he ultimately decides not to run again. If that happens, Marc’s decision will speak volumes to say the very least. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
