07.16.2020 01:40 PM

#TBT: can you spot why I saved this?

From 1988 or so.

3 Comments

  1. Ron Benn says:
    July 16, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Is that a younger you to the left, in the background?

    Reply
  2. Nasty Bob says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Because you miss late 80’s hair styles ?

    Reply
  3. The Doctor says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Warren Kinsella, Cub Reporter?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*