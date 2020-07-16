Warren — Musings —07.16.2020 01:40 PM #TBT: can you spot why I saved this? From 1988 or so. 3 Comments Ron Benn says: July 16, 2020 at 2:45 pm Is that a younger you to the left, in the background? Reply Nasty Bob says: July 16, 2020 at 4:09 pm Because you miss late 80’s hair styles ? Reply The Doctor says: July 16, 2020 at 4:56 pm Warren Kinsella, Cub Reporter? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Is that a younger you to the left, in the background?
Because you miss late 80’s hair styles ?
Warren Kinsella, Cub Reporter?