Musings —08.23.2020 08:58 PM—
Live-tweeting the CPC “vote”
Actual footage of #cpc leadership process. pic.twitter.com/ROYNq4Q7qq
The #CPC leadership vote makes the Iowa Democratic primary look like a well-oiled machine. pic.twitter.com/VDBURjopz5
LIVE footage of #CPC scrutineers. pic.twitter.com/pR3pkdJYpm
Save this for when they tell you they are ready for government. #cdnpoli #cpc pic.twitter.com/UgyJoaAvzU
Identity of #CPC balloting experts revealed to a breathless nation: pic.twitter.com/Rl47vdFqgc
As we await the announcement of the #CPC results three days from now, enjoy the last few @RatSparky funnies. pic.twitter.com/xP6lRmiH2r
If all you Conservative Party members agree, I have a family member who is ready and able to serve as your leader. Please retweet if you want him. pic.twitter.com/Bg44QXIvAF
The only remaining Canadians watching the #CPC leadership results are identified. pic.twitter.com/apRjEXvE0K
@CharlesAdler and I have much to discuss this week. pic.twitter.com/JYW8zaTrPh
My day. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/SVFGqTfTfU
Tonight’s CPC shit show: a case study on how to severely damage your party’s brand.
Do we look stupid in light of this fiasco? Of course we do. But you know what, we still don’t look as stupid as that sitting prime minister whose government allowed SNC post scandal to get 142 federal contracts.
Exactly… A poorly run leadership convention which may not have been necessary (CPC) is definitely better than no leadership convention (LPC) when it is absolutely necessary.
And the other thing is perspective: Ford’s selection as party leader was an unmitigated logistical disaster and guess what, he still ended up as premier.
New rule! If ballot counting takes more than 3 hours…
first ballot settled by cage match!
remaining contestants settle the second ballot by ladder match!
remaining contestants settle third ballot by monster trucks!
fourth ballot sumo suits!
Quebec has spoken loud and clear. Alupa took us to the cleaners.
Unity above everything else.
Congratulations Erin, well done.