08.23.2020 08:58 PM

Live-tweeting the CPC “vote”

  1. Douglas W says:
    August 23, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Tonight’s CPC shit show: a case study on how to severely damage your party’s brand.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 23, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Do we look stupid in light of this fiasco? Of course we do. But you know what, we still don’t look as stupid as that sitting prime minister whose government allowed SNC post scandal to get 142 federal contracts.

    • the real Sean says:
      August 23, 2020 at 10:50 pm

      Exactly… A poorly run leadership convention which may not have been necessary (CPC) is definitely better than no leadership convention (LPC) when it is absolutely necessary.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 23, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    And the other thing is perspective: Ford’s selection as party leader was an unmitigated logistical disaster and guess what, he still ended up as premier.

  4. the real Sean says:
    August 23, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    New rule! If ballot counting takes more than 3 hours…

    first ballot settled by cage match!

    remaining contestants settle the second ballot by ladder match!

    remaining contestants settle third ballot by monster trucks!

    fourth ballot sumo suits!

  5. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 23, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Quebec has spoken loud and clear. Alupa took us to the cleaners.

    Reply
  6. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 24, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Unity above everything else.

    Congratulations Erin, well done.

