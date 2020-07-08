Michael Bate advocates rape

Warren — Musings —

When no less than the Washington Post asked him if it had been right to advocate sexually assaulting Caroline Mulroney, in fact, Bate expressed “no regrets,” quote unquote. The rape “contest” was merely “throwing a pie,” Bate said, and “we hit her.”

He’s a pig. A creepy old man, leering at young women, promoting the abuse of women. The rape of women.

A few years ago, Bate actually complained to the Law Society about me – him, Mr. Free Speech. They told him to piss off.